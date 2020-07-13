Angelina Jolie advocates for & # 39; education for refugee children & # 39; amid the coronavirus: "We must find ways"

Angelina Jolie advocates ensuring that education in selected countries continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The activist warned during a Unesco and UNHCR live broadcast on Monday that children who do not have access to adequate remote learning tools will "never" be able to return to school unless something is done urgently.

Jolie, 45, is a special envoy for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

"If you were a refugee child before the pandemic, you are already twice as likely to be out of school as other children," he said during the live broadcast, according to Gov.uk.

Jolie continued: “For millions of children and youth, schools are a lifeline of opportunity and a shield. Classrooms offer protection, or at least relief, from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances. "

"Without urgent practical assistance, some of the children who were left out of school worldwide due to the coronavirus could never step on a classroom again," he emphasized. "We must find ways to try to ensure access to continuity of education for young people around the world."

The purpose of the live broadcast was the hope that other countries will match aid that the UK has budgeted for 10 of the world's poorest countries, according to UNESCO.

"Ensuring the education of refugee children is something we can make a reality if we all unite," Jolie concluded.

Baroness Liz Sugg, the UK's special envoy for girls' education, announced that the country is pledging £ 5.3 million (about $ 6 million) in aid to support refugee teachers and children in low-income areas for the next seven months.

“Education in the global recovery of the coronavirus must be prioritized. This epidemic is not just a health crisis, it is an educational crisis, especially for refugee children. Without a school and an education, they will not be able to rebuild their lives and reach their full potential, ”Sugg said.