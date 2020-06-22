Angelina Jolie says she parted ways with Brad Pitt for the sake of her children

"I separated for the well-being of my family," the publication said according to Jolie. "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on his healing."

A representative for Pitt told CNN that he had no comment.

But while they were married that year, Pitt and Jolie had been in a committed relationship for much longer and are the parents of six.

Their relationship became the subject of speculation in 2004, when they co-starred in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith". At the time, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston.

In January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced that they were separating, and Aniston filed for divorce a few months later.

In April 2005, photos of Pitt, Jolie and their son Maddox appeared in Kenya.

Jolie later adopted her daughter Zahara from Ethiopia and in early 2006 announced that she and Pitt were expecting a baby. Soon after, Pitt was given the right to legally adopt Maddox and Zahara.

Her daughter Shiloh was born in May 2006 and her son Pax was adopted from Vietnam in March 2007. Jolie gave birth to twins Vivienne and Knox in July 2008.

Jolie and Pitt announced their engagement in 2012.

The "Maleficent" star spoke about her children in her Vogue India interview.

"Some have taken advantage of my silence, and children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," said Jolie. "In fact, they are six very brave and very strong young men."

He also talked about how he is helping other young people.

"I will work with UNHCR in the global crisis and stay connected and raise awareness of the realities on the ground," he said. "And continue to work with the BBC World Service on a youth media literacy initiative. I am also collaborating with Amnesty International on a children's rights book project."

One thing that the very busy Jolie apparently won't do is go to the kitchen.

"I shut myself up thinking it would be a good time to learn how to cook," Jolie said. "It never happened. I know my limits."