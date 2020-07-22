Angels' Mike Trout confirms he's playing with baby on the way this year

Mike Trout has decided to play for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened baseball season, although his year will be cut short in a few weeks by the birth of his first child.

The three-time MVP of the American League confirmed his decision Wednesday before the Angels' final exhibition game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. He doesn't know how long he'll be away from the team after his wife, Jessica, gives birth to their son, probably in August.

Trout expressed uncertainty earlier this month about the safety of this unique major league season, and said he would not risk the health of his growing family to participate. Two weeks ago, he was still "up in the air" about whether to play this season.

"I am playing," Trout said in a video conference. "It has definitely been great so far."

After three weeks of experience with the regulations set by the Angels and the Major League Baseball, Trout is cautiously confident in baseball's ability to safely maintain a season. He has been encouraged by the low number of positive tests surrounding baseball, along with his teammates' willingness to follow safety regulations.

"Men have been respectful of each other," said Trout. "Everyone is taking responsibility for wearing a mask and social distancing and just being safe, and we are seeing that." The results are there. I just have to pick it up and stay in it when we are on the road. … We go to different cities where it's really bad right now. It's going to be tough. From now on, everything is great. "

Trout will turn 29 on August 7.

The Angels open the season Friday in Oakland. Their first home game is Tuesday against Seattle.