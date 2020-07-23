Angels' Mike Trout decides to play even with the baby on the go

ANAHEIM, California – Mike Trout is confident enough in baseball's safety rules to stay on the field during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trout has decided to play for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened baseball season, although his year will be halted in a few weeks by the birth of his first child. The three-time MVP of the American League confirmed his decision Wednesday before the Angels' final exhibition game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium.

Trout expressed uncertainty this month about the safety of this unique big league campaign, saying he would not risk the health of his growing family to participate. After three weeks of experience with the regulations set by the Angels and the Major League Baseball, Trout is cautiously optimistic about baseball's ability to keep a season safe.

"I am playing," Trout said in a video conference. "It has definitely been great so far."

Trout will be in the lineup when the Angels open the season Friday in Oakland, but Anthony Rendon will not join him. The Angels' new $ 245 million third baseman will be lost on opening day and perhaps a few more games with an oblique muscle injury, manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday night.

Two weeks ago, Trout was still "up in the air" about whether to play throughout this season. He has been encouraged by the low number of positive tests surrounding baseball, along with his teammates' willingness to follow safety rules.

"Men have been respectful of each other," said Trout. "Everybody is taking responsibility for wearing a mask and social distancing and being safe, and we're seeing it. The results are there. I just have to pick it up and stay on it when we're on the road. … Let's different cities where it's really bad right now. It's going to be difficult. From now on, everything is great. "

Though he'll have to wait a little longer to form his long-awaited duo with Rendon, Trout's decision to commit to the season is a boost for the Angels. They hope to compete only for their second place in the playoffs and their first postseason victory during Trout's incredible career, which turns 29 on August 7.

However, Trout won't be in the lineup every day – he doesn't know how long he'll be away from the team after his wife, Jessica, gives birth to their son.

Jessica Trout expires on August 3, and the idea of ​​impending parenthood clearly gives the Angels slugger more butterflies than anything he could face on a baseball diamond.

"Realizing that I'm going to have a child in a couple of weeks is surreal," said Trout. "When I started dating Jess (in high school), we talked about having kids, and now it's happening. We are so lucky and blessed. I can't wait to be a dad. I can't even describe his emotions right now."

Mike and Jessica have even chosen a name for their son, but are not telling anyone yet, much to their mothers' dismay.

Trout has not made a plan with GM Billy Eppler for his absence from the Angels, but plans to do so soon.

"They will be tested every day," said Trout. "I'm not sure about a quarantine, but obviously I have to be there for the newborn, the first one."

Trout went 0 for 2 with a strikeout Wednesday night against San Diego. The Angels' opening game is Tuesday against Seattle.