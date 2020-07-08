Angels' Shohei Ohtani walks eight hitters on approximately 50 pitches

ANAHEIM, California – Shohei Ohtani launched competitive pitches from the mound at Angel Stadium on Tuesday for the first time in two years.

Ohtani struggled with his control in the Los Angeles Angels' intra-squad game, with eight hitters on approximately 50 pitches. The two-way star and manager Joe Maddon weren't overly concerned with the results of another key day in Ohtani's return from Tommy John surgery.

"I was able to launch all of my releases today, so I'm going to try to build on that," Ohtani said through a translator. "Obviously, it felt very different from my bullpens, especially since I was unfamiliar with pitching my teammates. That surprised me a little. "

Ohtani had not pitched in Big A since June 9, 2018, when he left a game with what was initially called a blister. Ohtani was closed as a pitcher for three months, and the American League Rookie of the Year only returned for an outing in September before it was determined he needed elbow surgery.

"I just saw a guy who didn't have a good rhythm in his delivery," said Maddon. "It just wasn't as sharp as it can be, obviously."

Ohtani only served as the Angels' designated hitter last season, hitting .286 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. He intends to resume his two-way run when the regular season of 60 major games begins later this month.

Ohtani has gradually increased his arm strength since spring training through training at Angel Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic. He wasn't scheduled to return to the mound this season until May, and the Angels hope he can start once a week during the two-month regular season.

Ohtani struggled with his control during his first spring training with the Angels in 2018, but got rid of those problems when he made it to the regular season.

"I was told it looked that way a couple of years ago, and there's nothing to worry about or be alarmed about," said Maddon, who returned to the Angels' organization in the offseason. "He's healthy. He walked away well."