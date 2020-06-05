Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Bedroom Design Ideas & Tips

The bedroom is vital to any player's home in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This guide will provide helpful design ideas and tips for the bedroom.

The bedroom is a prime location for players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This guide will provide players with useful design tips and ideas to better optimize their rooms. Players will discover that they can customize almost every aspect of their island. From the location of their homes, the villagers' homes and how the players plan to outline their furniture across the island. Here, players can express themselves through their islands. Custom designs on the Nook Phone also return, allowing players to create unique patterns so they can be located across the island or in specific locations. Do you want to create road designs for the roads? Custom designs can accomplish that mission for gamers. When players start their time on their adventure on a tropical island, they get nothing but a tent, a flashlight, and a small radio for their tent. Players will have to complete certain tasks and pay debts to improve their life situations. Eventually, players will be able to upgrade their homes to larger sizes with larger rooms and storage. Arguably, the room is the most important room in the home and this guide will provide helpful design tips to optimize the player experience from within the room.

Before beginning to create the perfect room, the player will want to pay off their loans in full before placing the furniture. With each loan payment, the rooms begin to expand and more rooms are introduced for the player. These rooms can be used as a bathroom, kitchen, living room and bedroom. The player will want to pay off all their loans to make the most of their space. To get the most space, the player must have upgraded for the addition of the second floor or the addition of the basement. This is how players can unlock it.

Second floor upgrade : This home upgrade is available after paying the 758,000 Bell Loan for the correct room upgrade. This adds a ten-by-ten room on the second floor for customization. It also includes a storage upgrade, bringing the total to 800 items. Players can now also start customizing their home siding.

: This home upgrade is available after paying the 758,000 Bell Loan for the correct room upgrade. This adds a ten-by-ten room on the second floor for customization. It also includes a storage upgrade, bringing the total to 800 items. Players can now also start customizing their home siding. Basement upgrade: This home update will be available after repaying the 1,248,000 Bell Loan loan for the second floor upgrade. This adds an additional ten-by-ten basement floor. This also brings the total amount of storage elements to 1600 slots.

These are the largest rooms and players can be more creative with their living space. Here are some helpful tips for bedroom design.

Bedroom design ideas and tips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are essentials to any player's room that make it feel like a room. For starters, think about what you want for wall and floor designs. It is suggested to place something with a "warmer" and "cozy" atmosphere. While having a room with a pirate ship wall design or a restaurant floor is entirely up to the player's decision, they don't exactly scream "room." In addition, the player will want to agree on a color palette before placing any furniture. What color do you want for your room? Red? Blue? Just make sure the furniture matches. Players can customize the color of most furniture with the Craft Bench. This is how players can find specific furniture for their rooms.

Shoot the balloons that float around the island to get items.

Buy Nook & # 39; s Cranny kitchen items.

Find DIY recipes on the beach inside bottles.

Shake the trees. The island provides two items a day by shaking the trees.

Here are essentials for each player's rooms.

Bed: This can vary in different sizes. Certain players are more comfortable lying on a queen-size bed, while others are content to sleep in the crib that the game offers at first. It doesn't matter the type of bed, but a bed is what makes the room part of a bedroom.

This can vary in different sizes. Certain players are more comfortable lying on a queen-size bed, while others are content to sleep in the crib that the game offers at first. It doesn't matter the type of bed, but a bed is what makes the room part of a bedroom. Wardrobe: The wardrobe is not only great to have in the room, but also has a function outside of being decorative. Players can interact with the closet and change clothes depending on what they have in their home storage. Its color can also be customized to match the rest of the room.

The wardrobe is not only great to have in the room, but also has a function outside of being decorative. Players can interact with the closet and change clothes depending on what they have in their home storage. Its color can also be customized to match the rest of the room. Desk: It is always good to have a place to work in the room. There are so many different types of desks. Simply having one that matches the room in one of the corners is ideal.

It is always good to have a place to work in the room. There are so many different types of desks. Simply having one that matches the room in one of the corners is ideal. Shelving : Shelves are great for putting items on top, like a portable radio, photo frame, or mirror. They really unite the room.

: Shelves are great for putting items on top, like a portable radio, photo frame, or mirror. They really unite the room. Television: TVs can be a challenge as one of the only places for them to appear is at Nook & # 39; s Cranny, which changes their items every day. Although once the player has one, mounting it to the wall in the opposite direction of the bed is the best place for it.

TVs can be a challenge as one of the only places for them to appear is at Nook & # 39; s Cranny, which changes their items every day. Although once the player has one, mounting it to the wall in the opposite direction of the bed is the best place for it. Mirror: The mirror in the game doesn't really reflect anything. Interacting with the mirror will allow players to change their mask color, gender, hair color, eye color, and more. Basically it's the character customization screen from the beginning of the game. Very useful for players who like to change things.

The mirror in the game doesn't really reflect anything. Interacting with the mirror will allow players to change their mask color, gender, hair color, eye color, and more. Basically it's the character customization screen from the beginning of the game. Very useful for players who like to change things. Work bench: This may go near the desktop. A workbench is needed to help create objects. Having a mirror, closet, and workbench in the same room not only saves time, but also makes it easier to focus on the task at home rather than getting confused running around not knowing what to do next.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Invite players to be as creative as possible by creating the perfect tropical island experience. Players can invite friends and show their own property, hang out, and participate in mini-games. The game continues to receive new updates every few weeks or so. Especially since the game is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch titles, gamers have a lot to look forward to in the future. The game has no plans to stop updating soon. Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is the best life simulation experience released on Nintendo Switch so far.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on Nintendo Switch.

