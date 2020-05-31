Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Horror Themed Basement Design Ideas and Tips

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is known for being cute and relaxing, some players take advantage of all the customization possibilities to make the game a bit horrible. With all the creative options and unique items players can find or create, building a theme-based house and island is easier than ever. While some players like to use these options to create a Harry Potter-themed room or Star Wars costumes for their character, others like to recreate horror movies or tell their own scary story.

With Halloween and its possible exclusive seasonal holiday items just a few months away, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players can still be creative in the game to build something really scary. For lovers of everything scary and creepy, this guide will provide ideas and tips for designing a scary basement of horror.

Get inspired by famous horror movies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Due to the level of customization allowed in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsPlayers can create almost anything they want. That means it's even easier than ever to recreate the famous horror movie sets in the player's home.

Fans of the horror genre in movies, television and games can use certain objects and create specific patterns that will turn any home or room into a haunted house. Some past ideas have included Silent Hill, with players who have their character holding an ax on a custom stave pattern, Midsommar, with players dressing up their characters as the cult of Harga, Castlevania, with players decorating an entire estate with candles and skeletons, and The lighthouse, with players recreating the spooky cabin and the infamous seabird scene. Players can also recreate the famous carpet of The brilliant Using custom designs and use it to decorate your basement.

Players should be inspired by the things they enjoy when working to design a horror-themed basement in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Create or find custom horror designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Most gamers who want to create specific themes for their homes or recreate famous movies, shows and video games will be familiar with custom designs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can create almost anything they can think of and share it with the Animal crossing community.

The most common horror-themed custom home pattern appears to be blood splatters, stains, or handprints, which can be placed on walls and floors, clothing, or even a player character's face as paint. Some art players have already created the patterns and converted them into downloadable QR codes, making it easier for all players to decorate in more macabre styles.

Another face paint has also grown in popularity. One of the most disturbing are the additional eyes that can be added to a character's cheeks to give the illusion of a spider-like creature lurking in basement shadows. The effect is surprising and can add to the horror atmosphere of a player's appearance and home.

For the more supernatural horror fanatics, another common design idea is the use of staves and other paranormal symbolism such as wall and floor decorations. Players have also created fake corpses in custom designs that can be scanned in-game and placed on the floor to increase the creepy.

Wall and floor motifs seem to be some of the most important decorating options for creating a creepy vibe, so players looking to build horror-themed basements should consider the options that best suit their theme and style. Some players have used blood-spattered concrete, while others have incorporated a pattern for walls and floors that looks eerily similar to a padded room.

Some wall and floor patterns can be found, manufactured, or purchased. One player shared a picture on Twitter of his Animal Crossing home, which was decorated with skull print flats purchased from Nook & # 39; s Cranny. In addition to the custom design system, players also need to check with city vendors frequently to find wall and floor patterns that suit their horror theme.

Build a scene with creepy or creepy objects in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

After incorporating custom designs, a player must add some creepy or spooky items to his basement to complete his horror effect. Often, players choose to make gruesome scenes using items they find or purchase in-game. Depending on the theme and the type of horror the player is looking for, different items will work better than others.

Some of the most obvious and common elements that players might consider using to decorate their basements with horror themes are:

Candles, torches and fires

Hay bales

Hanging kitchen knives

Skeletons

Crazy

It seems that the more they are placed around the room, the creepier the room becomes. These items can help design a haunted basement and tell quite a few different stories.

For gamers looking for less obvious options, other horror fans in the community have gotten somewhat creative with their items. Players who have found or purchased mannequins, for example, have created custom apparel with horror themes, such as blood or eyeballs, to display. Just like a creepy costume shop, along with some well-placed mirrors, these benign items can turn into something really horrible and help a basement feel like a haunted theater, circus, or carnival.

Another element that some players have found in a balloon that floats on the island is the anatomical body, a model of a human's internal organs. Along with skeletons and knife racks, these models quickly change from educational to creepy. With a simple slab table in the center of the room and some blood splatter patterns, a player can turn their basement into a creepy lab or operating room.

Other players have also used completely benign elements to create creepy scenes. A Twitter user linzb0t, used multiple surprise peach toys placed in the same area, surrounding her character. The looks of the dolls, along with the wide, wide eyes of the player characters, give viewers the uncomfortable feeling of being watched, despite the overall cute appearance of the toy. Another player bought a teddy bear wearing a Nook & # 39; s Cranny shirt. They personalized the shirt with a blood splatter pattern to turn the cute stuffed animal into a horror decoration.

One player claimed to have found a roulette wheel designed with a skull in a large section and a flower in a small slice. Twitter users in the thread suggested that this reminded them Danganronpa or Mountain range. Players can use elements like roulette to design their horror themed basement like a macabre gambling dungeon.

Not all horror-themed basements need to be full of weird or creepy items to be effective. Instead, some players may opt for blank walls or floors, a single crib, and some well-placed blood splatters or other designs. The void can often seem as creepy as a dozen peach surprise dolls peering through the screen.

Hang horror movie posters on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This one is less scary and more modern. Players have been making custom photo collages of everything from famous memes and favorite photos to different album covers. Horror fans can do the same with their basement by creating custom photo collages of horror movie posters or famous villains.

This design idea would pair well with other horror movie memorabilia or creepy objects, or with decorations, sofas, chairs, and a TV screen suitable for a horror movie marathon.

