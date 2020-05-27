Animal Crossing: New Horizons insects and fish coming out in late May

June is coming, which means a group of bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons they say goodbye until next year.

We have put together a list of fish and critters that come out in May to make it easier to catch them. Be sure to take them to complete your Critterpedia before they leave!

For fish, we recommend using bait, made with manila clams that you can dig up on the beach. This will quickly spawn fish in a desired location. Just bait your desk and throw it into the water from your inventory.

Many insects and small fish are leaving the southern hemisphere as the region prepares for winter, but not many leave the northern hemisphere as we move into the warmer months.

We have divided the hemispheres into two separate tables, as players from the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere will have different creatures that leave their islands.

Fish and insects emerging from Animal Crossing: New Horizons after May (Northern Hemisphere)

Bug type Bug Location Size Hour
Fish Loach River Little All day
Fish Rowing fish Sea Larger All day
Fish Golden trout River (Clifftop) Means, medium 4 p.m. – 9 a.m.
Insect Mole cricket Underground N / A All day

Fish and insects emerging from Animal Crossing: New Horizons after May (southern hemisphere) Bug type Bug Location Size Hour Bug type Bug Location Size Hour Fish Mitten crab River Little 4 p.m. – 9 a.m. Fish Guppy River Smallest 9 a.m. at 4 p.m. Fish Neon Tetra River Smallest 9 a.m. at 4 p.m. Fish Sea Horse Sea Smallest All day Fish Zebra fish Sea Means, medium All day Fish Barred Knife Sea Means, medium All day Fish Lightning Sea Big x 4 a.m. at 9 p.m. Fish Cherry salmon River (Clifftop) Means, medium 4 p.m. – 9 a.m. Fish Char River (Clifftop) Means, medium 4 p.m. – 9 a.m. Fish Golden trout River (Clifftop) Means, medium 4 p.m. – 9 a.m. Insect Monach butterfly Flying N / A 4 a.m. at 5 p.m. Insect Long Lobster On the floor N / A 8 a.m. at 7 p.m. Insect Migratory Locust On the floor N / A 8 a.m. at 7 p.m. Insect Rice grasshopper On the floor N / A 8 a.m. at 7 p.m. Insect Cricket On the floor N / A 5 pm. – 8 a.m. Insect Mantis In flowers N / A 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. Insect Mantis Orchid In white flowers N / A 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. Insect Bug In flowers N / A All day Insect Stink bug with man face In flowers N / A 7 p.m. – 8 a.m. Insect Tiger beetle On the floor N / A All day Insect Walking stick In the trees N / A 4 a.m. – 8 a.m., 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Insect flea In villagers N / A All day