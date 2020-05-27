Animal Crossing: New Horizons insects and fish coming out in late May

June is coming, which means a group of bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons they say goodbye until next year.
We have put together a list of fish and critters that come out in May to make it easier to catch them. Be sure to take them to complete your Critterpedia before they leave!
For fish, we recommend using bait, made with manila clams that you can dig up on the beach. This will quickly spawn fish in a desired location. Just bait your desk and throw it into the water from your inventory.
Many insects and small fish are leaving the southern hemisphere as the region prepares for winter, but not many leave the northern hemisphere as we move into the warmer months.
We have divided the hemispheres into two separate tables, as players from the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere will have different creatures that leave their islands.
Contents
Fish and insects emerging from Animal Crossing: New Horizons after May (Northern Hemisphere)
|Bug type
|Bug
|Location
|Size
|Hour
|Fish
|Loach
|River
|Little
|All day
|Fish
|Rowing fish
|Sea
|Larger
|All day
|Fish
|Golden trout
|River (Clifftop)
|Means, medium
|4 p.m. – 9 a.m.
|Insect
|Mole cricket
|Underground
|N / A
|All day
Fish and insects emerging from Animal Crossing: New Horizons after May (southern hemisphere)
|Bug type
|Bug
|Location
|Size
|Hour
|Fish
|Mitten crab
|River
|Little
|4 p.m. – 9 a.m.
|Fish
|Guppy
|River
|Smallest
|9 a.m. at 4 p.m.
|Fish
|Neon Tetra
|River
|Smallest
|9 a.m. at 4 p.m.
|Fish
|Sea Horse
|Sea
|Smallest
|All day
|Fish
|Zebra fish
|Sea
|Means, medium
|All day
|Fish
|Barred Knife
|Sea
|Means, medium
|All day
|Fish
|Lightning
|Sea
|Big x
|4 a.m. at 9 p.m.
|Fish
|Cherry salmon
|River (Clifftop)
|Means, medium
|4 p.m. – 9 a.m.
|Fish
|Char
|River (Clifftop)
|Means, medium
|4 p.m. – 9 a.m.
|Fish
|Golden trout
|River (Clifftop)
|Means, medium
|4 p.m. – 9 a.m.
|Insect
|Monach butterfly
|Flying
|N / A
|4 a.m. at 5 p.m.
|Insect
|Long Lobster
|On the floor
|N / A
|8 a.m. at 7 p.m.
|Insect
|Migratory Locust
|On the floor
|N / A
|8 a.m. at 7 p.m.
|Insect
|Rice grasshopper
|On the floor
|N / A
|8 a.m. at 7 p.m.
|Insect
|Cricket
|On the floor
|N / A
|5 pm. – 8 a.m.
|Insect
|Mantis
|In flowers
|N / A
|8 a.m. at 5 p.m.
|Insect
|Mantis Orchid
|In white flowers
|N / A
|8 a.m. at 5 p.m.
|Insect
|Bug
|In flowers
|N / A
|All day
|Insect
|Stink bug with man face
|In flowers
|N / A
|7 p.m. – 8 a.m.
|Insect
|Tiger beetle
|On the floor
|N / A
|All day
|Insect
|Walking stick
|In the trees
|N / A
|4 a.m. – 8 a.m., 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Insect
|flea
|In villagers
|N / A
|All day
