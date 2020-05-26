Animal Crossing Player dream character needs to be put into the game

In a stroke of brilliance, an Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan has come up with what the perfect NPC can be, and Nintendo should take note.

Animal Crossing: New HorizonsThe colorful cast of NPCs traveling and living on the island already seems perfect, but the brilliant single-player idea for a new character absolutely has to work its way into the game. The role and personality prescribed by the hypothetical NPC seem so simple and obvious that it's truly a wonder how a character like them is no longer brightening up the days in gamers game, and Nintendo needs to continue implementing them as a new permanent accessory as soon as possible. possible.

the Animal crossing The series has featured a few signature inclusions in every iteration of the mainline from its humble origins on the GameCube. Fruits borne from stout trees, items tied to stray balloons, and fossils buried in shallow, cracked soil have been glued together from the start to become instantly recognizable franchise staples, and (aside from the strange absence of gyrosides) Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has similarly embraced those pillars of the gaming franchise. In addition to the island's permanent residents, like Nook's vendors Cranny, Timmy, and Tommy, and the prolific curator of the Blathers museum, there are roaming NPCs that help facilitate some of the game's other collection systems, such as Flick and CJ, obsessed with insects, always craving more fish. content for transmission.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Animal Crossing's Nook Miles Ticket Exploitation Locks Player Economy

As Blathers only accepts new fossils at the museum, fans are already preparing to smuggle in a new traveling NPC that would always have time for players' old fossils to enter their copies of the game. Reddit user jeremyakatheflash posted a snippet of a conversation with his girlfriend, who dares to dream of a traveling fossil collector, "a dog that was a private collector that would very much imply that he loved them because dogs like bones"That ingeniously simple concept unexpectedly established the Animal Crossing: New Horizons ignite the community and put your imagination to work. After seeing the tremendously positive response, jeremyakatheflash shared the subsequent conceptualization of his Scottish Terrier girlfriend, who has no name yet, who loses her composure "when he sees the fossils"and potentially"has a little rivalry with Blathers"

Even though that still theoretical version of the NPC is clearly perfect for the cute but grounded (and sometimes downright dark) humor that Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has dominated, another Reddit user, the ribbonbones, also developed the fan idea in a similar way while taking a few liberties. This version of the character, named Hammond, is believed to be more of a field archeologist with a greater focus on his appetite than scientific merit, complete with charming punk lines of text that would fit perfectly into the actual game.

It's unclear whether this interpretation of the character's hound or the initially imagined Scotty, who embodies the complete opposite end of the vaguely British academic Blathers' fossil-gathering spectrum, would be the more ideal version of the character, but it's hard to imagine that gamers Nor will they instantly fall in love if Nintendo hears them in this case. Until then, every day some kind of fossil merchant is missing Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is another day for the dogs.

Next: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Recreation Courage the Cowardly Dog Intro

Source: jeremyakatheflash, ribbonbones





Red Dead Redemption is better than its sequel in a major way