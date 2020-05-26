Animal Crossing Player recreates courage, the cowardly dog ​​introduction

A Animal Crossing: New Horizons the player has cleverly recreated the intro sequence of the popular 90s animated show Courage the Cowardly Dog inside the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons released in March and has proven to be an incredibly successful entry in the full-length series. In fact, the life simulator has already surpassed what Nintendo projected would be its lifetime sales target and is the best-selling game in the entire series, which released its first title in 2001.

With this level of popularity and free-form customization options, creative re-creations of pop culture emerge. Whether it's an iconic Stanley Kubrick's moment The brilliant To celebrate your anniversary or just Danny DeVito's face, there are plenty of gamers making fun and unique references to their favorite movies, TV shows, and celebrities in the game. However, amid such high-profile recreations, there are also players who refer to a darker or more extravagant popular culture on their islands for others to enjoy in these strange times. Now that includes the quirky and popular animated show Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Reddit user HomemadeMartian recently posted a recreation of the intro sequence of Courage the Cowardly Dog, brilliantly staged in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the help of smart editing. The brief tribute includes character voices, music, and even the bizarre style of the show, all starring characters and players in the game. The adorably funny video is titled "Cookie the Cowardly Dog"As Villager Cookie, who is also a pink dog, plays Courage. Below is a video uploaded to YouTube of the intro recreation:

For fans of Courage the Cowardly DogThis is a wonderful little souvenir of the '90s show, and it's a surprisingly well-done little tribute. While many gamers are creating their own original island designs and pushing creativity to its absolute limits and inspiring others in the process, there is a lot of effort and ingenuity to establish smart pop culture references like this. In fact, some of the camera angles and stage structure here aren't exactly easy feats to perform in-game. There is room for everyone and everything in a game like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Which is what has led in part to the huge popularity of the title at a time when so many people are trapped at home.

However, the real question is what's next in the world of Animal crossing pop culture references? Return to the future scenes? Lord of the Rings? (That wouldn't be surprising considering Elijah Wood's recent adventures in the game.) Or will someone go so far as to recreate an entire movie using nothing but the game's resources? Only time will tell, but the sky seems to be the limit when it comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons& # 39; Vast and artistically inclined player base.

