Summer has finally arrived Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and with the wedding season, and some players are taking inspiration from the event to create truly disturbing player creations. Launching in March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons It took the world of video games by storm, providing quarantined players with a quiet escape from the real world.

While the previous games in the franchise took place in a small town, Animal crossing: New Horizons Place your players on an island of their own, inhabited by new villagers and family to interact. Since its launch, Nintendo has been constantly updating the game, giving players new and entertaining ways to enjoy their islands. Some examples of this include having special guests to visit, adding new bugs and fish to collect, and removing exploits and glitches from the game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons The season began with a special event, where players are tasked with being the wedding photographer of two love-sick llamas.

How Animal Crossing: New Horizons The event works is simple: players have a single room, which they can customize as they please, provided they have the right resources in their catalog. Since those are the only guidelines, players rushed to flood Reddit and Twitter, as evidenced by Polygon, with its different shots of the wedding ceremony. Some highlights of this include Reddit user nocussinginmydiscord who blocks the two flames in separate cages, while his character stands alongside a pair of tombstones and a witch beer. Another example, by HoneyILostTheKids, has the two love birds ready to recite their vows at the altar, but with a multitude of scorpions attending the ceremony.

the Animal Crossing: New Horizons The community is becoming famous for its elaborate builds and even more blatant memes surrounding some of the game's updates. The inclusion of the Easter event sparked many angry posts about Zipper, the mascot whose ubiquity on the players' islands was more creepy than festive.

No matter how players choose to celebrate the sacred tradition of sacred marriage, it is clear that they are having fun. Now is the perfect time to revisit Animal crossing: New Horizons and wreak havoc on the islands newlyweds to laugh quickly. Although these flames may not appreciate these creative, albeit haunting, twists at your wedding, the Internet is sure to do, and it's worth the trouble to gather enough scorpions to fill a wedding hall.

