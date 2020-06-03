Animal Crossing’s Nookazon Sorry For Censoring BLM Protest Discussion

Animal Crossing Marketplace Nookazon apologizes to the community for their efforts to censor Black Lives Matter content from their official Discord.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nookazon apologized to his community for his attempt to censor Black Lives Matter (BLM) content from his official Discord. Nookazon is a fan-developed website designed as a resource for gamers interested in selling and exchanging in-game products. Since its launch, the Nookazon community has flourished and its Discord server has accumulated more than 4,000 members.

Amid the chaos of racial injustice and the volatile political climate, there is not a single industry immune to its effects. The BLM movement is legitimately gaining momentum, and supporters continue to fight for its cause. During this turbulent time, the Nookazon Discord moderators attempted to suppress the ability of community members to tackle political issues openly. The mods were removing members' posts with popular rhetorical phrases. As a result, Nookazon staff received a backlash from the community when members decided to leave the site.

According to Polygon, Nookazon released an official apology that addresses the organization's thought process and mishandling of the situation. At launch, Nookazon shared, "our intention was not to remain complicit or to silence opinions."Furthermore, the organization acknowledges that its team was not equipped to efficiently handle the influx of speech. As a result, the lack of preparation led to" excessive restraint. "Nookazon expressed regret at removing comments," the removal of meaningful speech. "and hindering the community's sense of solidarity.

As a means of showing support for BLM, Nookazon has chosen to create a safe space for members who want to strike up a conversation and educate others on political issues. They created a Discord channel titled # current-events, where users can safely and constructively discuss all topics. Not only this, but Nookazon staff stated that they had raised $ 500 to donate to fundraising sites, which they linked to at the end of the press release.

While the apology shows that the site is taking proactive steps to support community members who felt belittled by its restraint, it may be too late. A large number of former Nookazon users are looking for other sites to trade and sell instead. Longtime users are now heading to competing sites like Nook.market, applauding the site for openly supporting BLM from the get-go. At this time, Nookazon can only move forward. The organization promises to continue educating themselves and the community about social injustice and BLM. Staff say they hope to foster healthy communication for Animal Crossing: New Horizons community through its Discord channel and continues to urge members to donate to related organizations.

