Anker Launches $ 24K Gold-Plated USB-C to Lightning Cable

Anker, a brand typically known for its well-made and affordable accessories for Apple devices, has unveiled a new $ 24K gold-plated 24K to Lightning USB-C cable.



According to Anker, the cable, which belongs to the PowerLine + III family, features a "Special Edition Gold Design" that is "bold yet elegant" with the aforementioned gold-plated cable headers and matching gold and black braided cable.



The braided design has a 35,000 bends lifespan, and each cable is partially assembled by hand and goes through the Anker 51-step construction process, just like other PowerLine cables. The cable is 6 feet long.



There is no explanation why Anker, a company that specializes in affordable products, has created a $ 100 USB-C to Lightning cable, but it ships with a gift box, travel bag, welcome guide, and per-warranty. lifetime.



USB-C to Lightning cables can be used to quickly charge iPhones that support the feature, such as iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone dating back to iPhone 8.



Those interested in the cable can buy it on Amazon for $ 100.