Ann Marie Sastry: online learning career – America must do this to win

A serious situation is needed to achieve real change. Right now, the situation is that we are facing a monumental change in the way people learn.

I should know. As a teacher, I ran a global online engineering program in the field, using digital tools that can only be described as utilitarian. A decade later, these tools haven't changed much.

As an entrepreneur, I built and trained software and hardware teams globally, using expensive in-person meetings and commercial business engagement tools.

My professional experiences span academia and the private sector, and my career has gone through the digital transformation of work, giving me my perspective.

This pandemic exposed not only what we cannot do, but what we can do remotely. It provides parallel comparisons of how we consume entertainment, do business, and learn (or not) remotely.

After this global experiment in remote living, learning will never again be limited to "education," delivered in unique and costly field settings. The United States must ask itself: Will our online learning be measured globally and keep us competitive?

China is not wasting this opportunity. According to Oliver Wyman, the market for China's after-school online tutoring was $ 2.8 billion in 2019. However, the market is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate of 30 to 40 percent in the coming years. five years.

For the United States to succeed and prosper in the global economy, we must carefully analyze how we educate and improve our workforce.

The first nation to deliver exceptional and affordable online learning experiences will be years ahead of the global talent and innovation community. The pandemic tested products online literally everywhere, and found loopholes.

The tradeoffs between the suite of services offered by a residential university and a potentially more affordable and lower-cost online version have never been more apparent. Educational institutions and companies have moved to online training out of necessity. And the power, convenience, and economics of online learning have become more focused.

Degree programs have been associated with long training times, and are delivered primarily in the field, with content that is often dated. Increasing the size of conferences reduced peer interaction, and despite trends such as flipped classrooms and smaller group work, participation compares poorly with online participation in virtually all other major sectors of the community. society. In fact, the online engagement so prevalent in business sectors became a missed opportunity for the academy.

There will be no full lecture halls this fall in America, with hundreds of students focused on a lone figure on a lectern. That time has passed, probably permanently. As it should be.

Globalization has created a new workforce capable of learning remotely and continually improving. Shorter bursts of relevant, high-quality learning can equip people with the core, transferable knowledge, skills, and competencies they need to succeed.

The United States runs the risk of not attracting talented people, and we run the risk of not being able to help our own citizens in their quest to be viable and competitive in their own nation. With travel restrictions around the world, other nations will invest in higher-quality remote learning. We ignore this at our own risk.

The quality of higher education is universally understood as essential for economic development and competitiveness. We are already losing ground against China, our closest competitor, both in the provision of education and in the will to implement new systems.

We must take advantage of technology, create efficiencies, and expand learning through constantly updated curricula and lead the world. We must create a commitment between instructors and students that goes beyond observing readings aloud. AI platforms enable real interaction and personalization, transforming the experience for teachers and students alike.

Until we have a coronavirus vaccine, much learning will be remote. We should start saying this out loud.

American education has an opportunity to adapt. Education is a powerful force to ensure economic mobility and national competitiveness. We can make it affordable and ensure that with continuous and engaging learning, everyone has a chance to be viable in the knowledge economy.

