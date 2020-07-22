Anna Camp says she contracted Covid-19 after not wearing a mask in public & # 39; once & # 39;

The actress shared the news to her followers on Instagram on Tuesday.
She went on to discuss what it was like to have the virus.
"People say it is like having the flu, but I have had the flu, and this is not absolutely that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically intractable and is so new that no one knows what irreparable long-term damage it causes." for your immune system it's incredibly stressful, "he said." Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I only smell about 30 percent of what I used to do now. Other persistent symptoms are (one month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, sinus breasts, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and fever. I'm lucky. Because I didn't die. "
The camp urged others to wear a mask.
"Please be safe out there. Let's do our part and wear a mask. I don't want any of you going through what I did. Although it's a small thing, it can have a big impact, and it's incredibly easy to do."