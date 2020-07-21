Anna Camp, who contracted COVID-19 after not wearing a mask "once," has a warning: "It can happen to anyone."

Anna Camp is pleading with everyone to put on facial covers after she said she recently contracted coronavirus after a single instance in which she did not wear a mask.

"I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19," Camp, 37, began in a long note shared on his Instagram on Tuesday. "I have tested negative since then, but I was extremely ill for more than three weeks and still have persistent symptoms."

The "Pitch Perfect" actress said that since the start of the pandemic, she has been "incredibly safe, wearing a mask and knowing how to use hand sanitizer.

However, Camps said that “once, when the world was beginning to open up, I decided to give up wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up understanding it. "

"People say it's like having the flu, but I've had the flu, and this is not absolutely that," Camp continued. "The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows that the irreparable long-term damage it does to your immune system is incredibly stressful."

Camp said his symptoms included: "Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will come back," a feeling he described as "extremely disorienting," adding that "I'm only smelling about 30 percent of how used to do it now.

The singer said other symptoms came about a month later, including "dizziness, extreme fatigue, bruised breasts, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and fever."

She maintained that she was not naive to the fact that she has since lived to tell the story of her recovery and urged everyone to do everything possible to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

"I'm lucky. Because I didn't die. But people are," he wrote. Please wear your mask. It can happen at any time. And it can happen to anyone.

She continued: “Even that time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. "

Camp also thanked those who approached her and reviewed her "during this terrifying moment."

Please stay safe out there. Let's do our part and wear a mask. I don't want any of you going through what I did. Although it is small, it can have a big impact and it is incredibly easy to do❤️ ".