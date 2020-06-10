Anna Kendrick compares the filming of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; to survive a & # 39; hostage situation & # 39;

The "Pitch Perfect" star spoke to Vanity Fair for an interview about her role as Jessica Stanley in the 2008 film based on the novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer.

Kendrick, who appeared in four of the franchise films, recalled "being so cold and miserable" while filming the first film in Portland, Oregon.

"I just remember that my Converse was completely drenched and I felt like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure we would be friends at a different time, but I want to kill everyone." I laughed. "It was kind of a link, though. There was something about it, like you were going through a trauma event, like you imagined people surviving as a hostage situation and you are together for life."

Funny moments given that the actress said she practically entered the audition and thought it would be an opportunity for the casting director to consider her for future roles.