Anna Kendrick compares the filming of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; to survive a & # 39; hostage situation & # 39;

Kendrick, who appeared in four of the franchise films, recalled "being so cold and miserable" while filming the first film in Portland, Oregon.
"I just remember that my Converse was completely drenched and I felt like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure we would be friends at a different time, but I want to kill everyone." I laughed. "It was kind of a link, though. There was something about it, like you were going through a trauma event, like you imagined people surviving as a hostage situation and you are together for life."
Funny moments given that the actress said she practically entered the audition and thought it would be an opportunity for the casting director to consider her for future roles.
The first "Twilight", of course, was a massive success. Kendrick said luckily the weather was better while filming the franchise's second movie, "The Twilight Saga: New Moon," which premiered in 2009.
In "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" 2010, her character gives a memorable graduation speech.
Kendrick said many people congratulated her on how excited they were with the speech, but she said she couldn't take credit.
"What is happening is that you are seeing [co-star] Kristen Stewart's reaction to that speech and that is what moves you," Kendrick said. "Because I was like 'I did it right' but I was like 'I don't know if I'm reading the speech' and then Kristen bothers me. She is very moved because she is so talented. People say: & # 39; That speech is so incredible & # 39 ;, and I say, & # 39; No, it's just her, she's great & # 39; ".