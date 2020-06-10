Anna Kendrick compares the filming of the first & # 39; Twilight & # 39; with the survival of a & # 39; hostage situation & # 39 ;: & # 39; You are … united for life & # 39;

The "Twilight" movie franchise could have catapulted the careers of many of its stars and supporting artists, but former series alum Anna Kendrick is talking about her time as a cast member in popular movies stemming from the best novel. -seller of the same name. .

"The first movie we shot in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable," Kendrick told Vanity Fair in a video interview. "And I remember that my Converse was completely drenched and I felt like 'You know this is a really good group of people and I'm sure we would be friends at a different time, but I want to kill everyone."

She continued: “Although, it was also a kind of bond. There was something about it, like you're going through some traumatic event. As you imagine people surviving a hostage situation, and you're a little close for life. "

Kendrick, now 34, played Jessica Stanley in three of the five films in the saga about her main character Bella, a normal mortal human who falls in love with an immortal vampire known as Edward. Kendrick's character was simply a friend of Bella in high school, and despite being a supporting cast member, Kendrick was slowly gaining ground as a front star.

Kendrick had already earned a prime location in films like 2009's "Up in the Air" with George Clooney, and after his departure from the "Twilight" installments, Kendrick would continue to lend not only his voice but also his acting skills for titles. which include "ParaNorman," "Pitch Perfect", "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates" and "Trolls".

Since then, Kendrick has continued his crusade in Hollywood and appears to be ready for Emmy consideration in 2020 with the female comedy "Dummy," which airs on Quibi. "Dummy" centers on an ambitious screenwriter who befriends her boyfriend's sex doll as the unlikely couple takes over the world.

She also stars in the original HBO series Max "Love Life" and is the executive producer on the show.