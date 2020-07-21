Anna Levine earned her law degree at age 62 and beat cancer twice. So the coronavirus took her

From an early age, Levine had a passion for civil rights and activism. She traveled to Washington, DC, in 1963 and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the March on Washington. Anna Levine's daughter Robin Levine told CNN that leaving and listening to King's "I have a dream" speech was the pinnacle of her mother's life and a memory she would share with family and friends.
"She wanted us to realize that no one is better than anyone," Robin Levine told CNN. "She got on a bus with 200 strangers, is what she said, and she went to Washington, DC. She said it was so important to her."
The two-time cancer survivor loved learning and the law. It took him 14 years to get his degree, because he took a break from classes to deal with his own health problems and a divorce.
Levine worked to earn a master's degree in urban planning and eventually a law degree from New York City University School of Law at age 62. Levine's passion for the law was inherited by his grandson Eric, who now works as a lawyer.
Levine worked as an accountant at a jewelry store until she graduated from law school and began working in the New York State family court mediation program. The former Little Neck resident continued to do that job for more than 20 years.
"She wanted her life to mean something when people remembered her, she wanted them to think that she had done something, she made her mark on the world and that was her way of making her mark on the world," Robin Levine told CNN in a commentary. mother made her sister, Sharon Levine.
When he turned 80, the Presidential Debates Committee invited Levine and his daughter to the presidential debate between Senator John McCain and the then Senator. Barack Obama at Hofstra University. Levine attended as a guest of the President of Hofstra.
Robin Levine remembers being on a conference call with her mother and other family members the night President Obama was elected. They were watching CNN and when the race for Obama was called, Levine burst into tears of joy, her daughter said.
Even as she grew older, politics and civil rights continued to be a priority for Anna Levine. She traveled to DC in 2013 to protest the steps of the Supreme Court in support of the legalization of same-sex marriages.
Anna Levine was passionate about politics throughout her life, until she died at the age of 91 from the coronavirus, her daughter said.
Robin Levine told CNN that the nursing home told her that her mother was ill on April 14. The following night, a nurse called her to tell her that her mother who had tested positive for coronavirus had been cleaned.
Robin contacted Anna by phone on April 21 and expressed how grateful she was for her mother. Anna told her daughter that she thought she was dying, but that she was fine now.
Anna Levine died alone the next day, April 22.
"The hardest thing for me as a daughter was not being able to comfort my mother, take her hand, say goodbye and make her see us," Robin told CNN.
Anna Levine is survived by her two daughters and three grandchildren. She is buried in the Montefiore cemetery with her own grandmother, who died at the age of 32 during the 1918 flu pandemic.