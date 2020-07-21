Anna Levine earned her law degree at age 62 and beat cancer twice. So the coronavirus took her





From an early age, Levine had a passion for civil rights and activism. She traveled to Washington, DC, in 1963 and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the March on Washington. Anna Levine's daughter Robin Levine told CNN that leaving and listening to King's "I have a dream" speech was the pinnacle of her mother's life and a memory she would share with family and friends.

"She wanted us to realize that no one is better than anyone," Robin Levine told CNN. "She got on a bus with 200 strangers, is what she said, and she went to Washington, DC. She said it was so important to her."

The two-time cancer survivor loved learning and the law. It took him 14 years to get his degree, because he took a break from classes to deal with his own health problems and a divorce.

Levine worked to earn a master's degree in urban planning and eventually a law degree from New York City University School of Law at age 62. Levine's passion for the law was inherited by his grandson Eric, who now works as a lawyer.