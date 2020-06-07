Anna May Wong, featured in & # 39; Hollywood & # 39; Netflix is ​​finally getting some justice, says TCM presenter Alicia Malone

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Malone is grateful that Anna May Wong, considered the first Chinese-American Hollywood movie star, is rediscovered by new fans almost 60 years after her death.

Ryan Murphy's newest series, Netflix's "Hollywood," reinvents the history of post-World War II classic cinema in which a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers try to succeed, overcoming unfair biases regarding race, gender and sexual orientation. Featuring portraits of fictional and real-life actors, the show highlights Wong's career and the mistreatment he suffered.

"I'm glad people are rediscovering it," Malone, who is a presenter for Turner Classic Movies (TCM), told Fox News. “She was simply a beautiful figure, an absolutely talented actress. She had an effect, an undeniable feature that only drew your eyes to her every time she was on screen. I think she will always be an icon. And it's a shame because she couldn't see that for herself in her life.

"One wonders what might have happened if Hollywood had given him an opportunity to play a role worthy of his talent," Malone said. "I am very happy that people are discovering her now and hopefully they will see her movies again."

Wong, who was born Wong Liu Tsong in the Chinatown area of ​​Los Angeles, was working in her family's laundry business when she began visiting movie sets in the 1910s, she shared the National Museum of Women's History. She used to miss school and use her lunch money to go to the movies. At 9 years old, Wong knew he wanted to become a movie star. At age 11, she came up with the stage name "Anna May Wong" and in 1919, she was cast as an extra in a movie titled "The Red Lantern".

Wong continually tested for the main roles, but was always cast as a supporting character. According to the museum, anti-miscegenation laws in the USA. USA They kept interracial actors from kissing on screen, preventing Wong from landing romantic roles.

In 1924, he launched his own production company called Anna May Wong Productions, hoping to make his own movies. However, the company finally closed after its business partner was caught in dishonest practices. Wong was annoyed by the stereotypical roles Hollywood kept offering him. However, she endured it to continue working.

"Anna May Wong was frustrated with Hollywood and the stereotypical roles it still had," Malone explained. “She ended up moving to Europe because of it. As a silent film actress, she was able to transition to sound or "talkies." He made English, French and German films and theatrical productions in which all the dialogue flowed. But when he returned to Hollywood, unfortunately, they gave him more stereotypical roles. "

"He often played (what) they called the character of 'Lotus Flower', a doomed tragic figure," Malone continued. "There was also the 'Dragon Lady', this tough and terrifying woman. And it was very common at that time for white actors to appear yellow-faced. It must have been heartbreaking for Anna May Wong to see the heritage that she was so proud of. be reduced to a stereotype. "

Wong's biggest controversy was when he auditioned for "The Good Earth" in 1937, a film about Chinese farmers struggling to survive. By then, Wong was a star and had worked alongside Marlene Dietrich on the 1932 "Shanghai Express".

The role that Wong auditioned for was finally given to Luise Rainer, a German-British actress wearing a yellow face. She won the Oscar for best actress in 1938.

"(Hollywood) cast what they believed to be a safer choice, a white actress, for the title role," Malone said. Anna May Wong was devastated by this. No one has been able to find this famous screen test, but the legend says that it was simply remarkable and surprised everyone. And yet they were unwilling to choose her because they thought it was too risky to have an Asian actress for the title role. It was a great production and would have caused a lot of controversy among the public. "

Wong was offered the supporting role of Lotus, a concubine, but she declined, arguing that "as a Chinese-American actress in a cast made up primarily of Americans playing Chinese characters, it was unthinkable for her to play the role alone and unfriendly". , "Shared TCM.

According to Malone, Wong headed to China after the disappointing snub, but faced a mounting backlash from journalists who criticized his portrayals of Chinese women.

"In Hollywood, all it could be was the Lotus Flower, the Dragon Lady, or nothing at all," Malone said. "It was an impossible situation. He still ended up working right up until the television era, but he never ended up taking off the way he really would have liked. She couldn't win in any way. "

Wong was preparing for a return to Hollywood when he died in 1961 at age 56 of a heart attack.

"Marilyn Monroe became a commercial icon and today you can't walk Hollywood Boulevard without seeing something related to her," said Malone. "But with Anna, her story has not been told as widely, as in Monroe's case, which is really sad. I'm glad she's getting ready now. And she was a fashion icon in her own right. She had An iconic haircut and she was never seen without wearing beautiful clothes. She was beautiful and yet she always tried to excel. She even studied other languages ​​to help her expand the kind of roles assigned to her. She was willing to do it all, but she was never enough ".

In May TCM presented some of Wong's films during his special show titled "Asian Americans in Classic Hollywood." Malone hopes that Murphy's new show will encourage audiences to learn more about Wong and his many achievements in film.

"She was so captivating," said Malone. "That is the word I would use for her. I love seeing her on screen. She was beautiful to see and certainly a talented actress. She was not given many opportunities back then, but I am glad I can celebrate now."

"Hollywood" is currently airing on Netflix.