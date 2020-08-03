Anne Heche reflects on the & # 39; strange & # 39; son homer's 2020 graduation

Anne Heche stars in the movie "The Vanished". That is this month. Meanwhile, her son Homer starred in her graduation. That was last week.

Anne: "She is 18 years old. I am looking forward to this great event in her life. So where did it take place? In a parking lot. The Rose Bowl parking lot in Los Angeles.

“We had to enter wearing masks. The cars were far apart. No one was allowed to leave their vehicle. The graduates on stage were masked and only allowed them a second to remove that and mumble thanks. It was surreal. Strange.

“Your pass was preprinted. One car per family was allowed. There are no additional guests. The photos allowed were without the graduate's face being visible. Security parked around everyone wore black masks. Everything else nearby was closed, locked, chained.

"I was watching California disintegrate."

There are never enough mob shows

Nick Pileggi's books became Scorsese's "GoodFellas" and "Casino" movies. His successes include marrying Nora Ephron. His new mob story, with writer Terence Winter of "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Sopranos," is turning into a cable drama series … Documentary filmmaker Ron Howard released one. A document from Nat Geo in Paradise, California's deadly fire. "Rebuilding Paradise" opened last week in the new virtual Hollywood. Premiere of Zoom, box office broadcast, 2-D red carpet, open theaters, drive-in theater, virtual screenings via websites. It's about days of 14-inch televisions and watching "Leave It to Beaver" in black and white.

Oliver's twists

Oliver Stone, born in New York, creator of rootin & # 39; tootin & # 39; shootin & # 39 ;, completed a raw and wildly honest autobe. Like the man himself, he details difficult things in a colorful life: Vietnam, drug escapes, and says it's the first in another volume to come. "Chasing the Light: Write, Lead, and Survive Platoon, Midnight Express, Scarface, Salvador, and the Movie Game" is now available.

Bottom up

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cameron Díaz, Kyle MacLachlan and Mary J. Blige now have wine labels. Today, the only openings appear to be alcoholic beverages … Also, pay attention, New York can survive. The 2nd Avenue delicatessen reopened. And deliver.

Let us not forget the contributions of the patriots.

In 1970, riots at the town hall wounded hundreds. Mayor John Lindsay ordered our flag at half-staff to honor murdered protesters in the state of Kent in Ohio. Construction workers, patriots who love the United States, demanded that he be raised.

Protesters burned our flag, anti-war leftist bombardments. Riots called "demonstrations". Universities took over. Graffiti categorized as "high art". Eldridge Cleaver said the rape was "an insurrectional act" in his memory of the 1968 "Soul on Ice" prison, which the Times called "brilliant."

More than 100,000 protesters gathered in lower Manhattan to say that we love the United States, the largest country in the United States. Values ​​base our democracy, our flag symbolizes that greatness, the army and the police risked our lives. Too much for progressives and the elite to accept.

Some helmets that the Twin Towers built, former Democrats, became part of Nixon's reelection plus Republican victories by Reagan, George Bush, and Donald Trump. It happened then. Happening now. Patriotism won then. Patriotism will win now.

Producer Jamie deRoy: "Remember, guys, you wouldn't let it touch you with a 10-foot pole? Where are you now? Today I would cut you to 6 feet and use you."

Only in New York, children, only in New York.