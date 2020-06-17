Anniversary of the Charleston shooting: the jury foreman is upset by black people who are still murdered for nothing

"It was more disturbing to me than anything else to know that this was probably not the end," he said at a time when the nation is once again grappling with systemic racism. "As unfortunate as it is, most people who do this kind of thing, in addition to being mentally ill, just want to get attention."

For Truesdale and other jurors, national protests over continued unfair killings of black people have left them, he said, "damn disgusted."

Meet a mass murderer

One year after Roof's sentence, on the morning of January 10, 2018, Truesdale filled out the necessary forms to visit an inmate at the United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where Roof is on death row. . Her request was denied, she said. He tried twice more but never got an answer.

"I would like to let him meet me, and I would very much like to meet him," said the 55-year-old man. "A little closure would be good for me personally, not that it deserves a closure."

You can't know what it's like to sign another man's death until you're accused of doing it, he said. It bothers him when people say he shouldn't feel bad because Roof deserves to die.

Regardless of what you think of the 26-year-old white supremacist, he is someone's son, someone's brother, someone's grandson, said Truesdale, who has two daughters and five grandchildren. He can't imagine being the father of an "evil killer" and has feelings for the Roof family, he said.

"Until you are the guy who puts the needle in his arm, you have no right to say that … Until you are the one who gives the judge the paper with your name, saying: 'This guy is done", He paused, searching for the words, "It's something different."

So what would you say if your request to sit with Roof was granted?

"It is not in my physical being to forgive him, but I want to let him know why it was done," said Truesdale.

Why was it done?

There was minimal hesitation among jurors who decided the fate of the young assassin, Truesdale said. Roof was proud of his racism. He flaunted it. Given the opportunity to apologize, he said, "I felt like I had to do it and I still feel like I had to do it."

Then there was Susie Jackson. What would a man possess, Truesdale asked, to fire 11 bullets at an 87-year-old woman?

"There is no remorse," he said. "It was a very simple process."

Truesdale also wants answers, something that could lead to the families of the victims who did not have the opportunity to communicate to Roof the depth of their loss, although he doubts that the murderer provides any.

"He is going to roll his eyes like he did everything (the trial)," he said.

While Truesdale doesn't order Roof's execution lightly, it doesn't torment him either. You have often wondered if you would one day.

"I'm always sitting there wondering: At some point, are you going to see this as something different should have been done?" he said, but always concludes: "It was done exactly as it should have been done."

& # 39; I made 17 brothers & # 39;

In addition to work and family, Truesdale has spent time in the past five years speaking at events and working with nonprofits that promote racial understanding and advocate for survivors of domestic violence. He regularly chats with the victims' families, Mother Emanuel's pastor, the Rev. Eric Manning, and Jennifer Berry Hawes, who wrote a book about the aftermath of the massacre.

He met heroes and survivors of other mass shootings, including police officers who responded last year in Christchurch, New Zealand, and Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who survived the 2018 attack on the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue.

However, among his most cherished conclusions from the days he spent on the jury are the ties he forged with other members of the jury. Talk to one of them at least weekly. They are united by more than friendship. They send cards when babies are born and when parents are sick.

"I made 17 siblings. He is beyond friends," said Truesdale, an only child.

The 18 jurors, 12 who sat on the panel and six alternates, live 100 miles from Charleston and meet at least once a year, but aim for two to three annual meetings. It can be for breakfast or an excursion. The meetings usually start with fists, hugs, and kisses.

"We didn't talk about the trial. That was our only rule," said Truesdale.

A month after U.S. Judge Richard Gergel sentenced Roof to death, the group visited Mother Emanuel, not as tourists but as parishioners.

As The Post and Courier in Charleston reported on the visit, "They wanted to see the church as a place of worship, not as a grave."

"It was bad enough"

Jurors sometimes struggle to prosecute the riots and protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and other African-Americans. It has been "a difficult couple of months," Truesdale said, and they are checked regularly to see how they manage.

If someone is passionate about something, that person leads the conversation. There are no rants.

"It's nice to be able to listen sometimes," said Truesdale.

The country is seeing too many black people being killed for nothing, he said, and he and the other jurors are "very upset with the process."

In their conversations, they have complained about the innocent people who were wounded and killed, the agitators "beat people with sticks and left the scene", small businesses suffered much of the destruction from the riots, and how badly governments are handling outrage. .

"We've been through this a lot here lately," he said. "It was pretty bad then, but now with all of this, it hits you in a different place."

Truesdale wants to end the violence, but there are "too many crazy people," he said, and he fears it will only continue.

He finds that it is not enough for people to say that he supports Black Lives Matter. There is so much virtue pointing out today that he wants to know why they feel black lives matter, and he asks them.

"I need to understand why they think that," he said. "Anyone can put a bumper sticker on a car or wear a hat or a T-shirt."

The answer you want to hear?

"Because they are mistreated. They as people, they as a race, have been mistreated. If you can't answer why, then you're not really committed to the process, in my opinion."