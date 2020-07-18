Anonymous security that forces citizens to get into cars is a mark of dictatorship (opinion)

The people of Portland have been busy filming and sharing the gruesome scenes, as officers in uniforms and unbranded camouflage have taken people off the street, sometimes appearing to subdue them in the process, and take them to vehicles.

"I couldn't see and they covered my head with my hands," he told reporters.

The people who detained him never identified themselves, he said, or explained why they detained him. He told Oregon Public Broadcasting that they took him to what he would learn was a federal detention center, where, he said, he was forced to look at the wall while being beaten, photographed, and then put in a cell. He said that two officers came to read his Miranda rights, asked for a lawyer, and was finally released.

According to the OPB: "In a statement, the US Marshals Service declined to comment on the practice of using unmarked vehicles, but said its officers had not arrested Pettibone." All United States Marshals Service detainees have public arrest records documenting their charges. the agency did not arrest or detain Mark James Pettibone. "

Other Oregon protesters tell and share similar stories. A video, which went viral this week, showed two men in camouflage clothing quickly approaching a young protester, with their hands raised, on the street at night, detaining the person, taking him to a minivan, and they were leaving. It was unclear what happened to this protester, but in a statement Friday, according to the Washington Post, "US Customs and Border Protection said that its agents had taken the action and that they had information indicating that the person in the Video was suspected of assaults on federal agents or destruction of federal property. "

In what is clearly hyperbole, but captures the reaction, the actions of unidentified federal forces in Portland sent the hashtag #Gestapo trends on Twitter.

Who arrested Pettibone? No one says anything, and the Marshals Service appears to have rejected the meeting.

Using unmarked security forces is a despot's distinctive tactic, and can be unconstitutional in the United States, especially when done without following proper police procedure. In fact, it is likely a violation of the Department of Justice rules. In 2014, the Civil Rights Division criticized Ferguson, Missouri police for allowing their officers not to display their names on their uniforms, calling it an "almost universal requirement for sound police practice."

Not identifying the agency is much, much worse. There is zero liability; there is no process to track abuse. Everything but guarantees excesses.

It is not the first time that Trump has deployed federal forces against protesters. For his infamous biblical photo shoot near the White House last month, in which peaceful protesters were forcefully dispersed using shock grenades, pepper spray, and swinging batons, he used officers from the Bureau of Prisons, the Park Police and others.

Unexplained and unidentified security operations are a favorite practice of dictators with questionable intent.

The approach is reminiscent of Vladimir Putin's "Little Green Men", the Russian forces that invaded Crimea into Ukraine in unmarked uniforms while Putin vehemently denied it. Seizing political critics on the street reminds me of the actions of South American military dictators in the 1970s and 1980s, who "disappeared", activists in their dirty war.

We are not there yet, to say the obvious. But the trajectory is unmistakable. Jann Carson of the Oregon ACLU said: "When we see people in unmarked cars forcibly grab someone from the street, we call it kidnapping."

The Department of Homeland Security, created after September 11 to protect the country from external threats, has apparently enlisted for Trump to bolster his presidential campaign. And the president seems to yearn for a fight, waiting for street battles to be able to claim that he is the one who can stifle them, to be able to argue, as he does in his commercials, that a victory for the anarchist and socialist Democrats in power. That is a laughable statement, but he agrees.

After issuing an executive order to defend the statues from American and other traitors, following protesters' demands that racists not be honored, DHS created the American Communities Protection Task Force and sent security forces from various agencies to "quell" the protests, as Trump put it in Washington, Seattle and Portland.

Portland leaders are asking Trump to eliminate federal forces. But acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf echoes the rhetoric of the Trump campaign to justify his continued presence, claiming that Portland "has been besieged by a violent lawless [de] anarchist mafia."

Federal agents are inflaming the situation, not calming it down. And that is precisely what Trump wants. Nothing would suit him more than more violence. Oregon Governor Kate Brown was absolutely right when she tweeted. " Trump seeks a confrontation in Oregon hoping to earn political points in Ohio or Iowa. "

This is far from over. Acting United States Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan called the protesters "criminals," glancing at Trump's playbook on Fox News on Thursday, which should concern all Americans who appreciate the freedom to exercise your constitutionally protected First Amendment rights.

"I don't want to get ahead of the president and his announcement," Morgan said, "but the Justice Department will be involved in this. DHS will be involved in this. We are really going to take a position across the board. And we will do whatever it takes to protect to the men and women of this country. "

Trump believes the images of chaos and violence will help him. How far are you willing to go? Stay tuned.