Another bill & # 39; stimulus & # 39; COVID-19 without rhyme or reason

Congress is preparing to approve another trillion or three in pandemic-related expenses, without much more rhyme or reason than in previous rounds.

These are commonly called "stimulus" bills, even though much of the spending is more like "life support" for an economy dramatically slowed by blockades and deep uncertainty even about the near future. That includes cash for Americans fired from work, which is relief money. Meanwhile, the Paycheck Protection Program bribes companies to keep employees who would otherwise fire, hoping those companies and workers can return to business as usual. . . soon?

In that sense, it's better that payroll tax cuts are off the table: People who get paychecks don't need help and they wouldn't do anything business with a windfall.

Aid shouldn't pay better than actually working, though: Republicans are absolutely right to oppose writing those $ 600 "bonus" unemployment checks and insist Uncle Sam aspires to replace no more than 70 percent of the labor income of any person. The reopening of companies should not exceed what "unemployment insurance" pays.

Democrats, meanwhile, are eager to dump hundreds of billions on state and local governments, keeping their employees harmless even when the private sector is bleeding from jobs. Question: How much of the more than $ 100 billion to help reopen schools will go to areas where schools will not reopen?

It really shouldn't be too much to ask for government-to-government help to focus on a clear need for vital services. The New York MTA meets the requirements; Public transport projects in most of the rest of the country do not, because very few people depend on them.

Similarly, the billions thrown into coronavirus "testing" believe the fact that billions spent testing in previous "stimulus" packages have yet to be spent. Given the national delays in retrieving the tests, perhaps the money should go to new labs?

Even in an election year, Congress should at least try to analyze "emergency" spending to see if it makes any sense.