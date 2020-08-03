Another fake Nancy Pelosi video goes viral on Facebook







A similarly fake Pelosi video went viral on Facebook in May 2019. At the time, Pelosi criticized Facebook for not deleting the video. Instead, Facebook had applied a fact check tag to it.

Facebook also did not remove the new video on Sunday, which means it can still be seen on the platform, but a warning tag has been placed. Videos flagged as fake are also promoted less by Facebook algorithms, the company says. Facebook said it will also send a notification to the people who shared the video to mark the fact check.

That the video has been viewed so many times is likely to provoke a new scrutiny of policies on misinformation. Pelosi's previously manipulated video sparked similar scrutiny.

The video was verified by Facebook's fact-checking partner Lead Stories on Sunday.