Another fake Nancy Pelosi video goes viral on Facebook

Facebook also did not remove the new video on Sunday, which means it can still be seen on the platform, but a warning tag has been placed. Videos flagged as fake are also promoted less by Facebook algorithms, the company says. Facebook said it will also send a notification to the people who shared the video to mark the fact check.
That the video has been viewed so many times is likely to provoke a new scrutiny of policies on misinformation. Pelosi's previously manipulated video sparked similar scrutiny.
Hany Farid, a visual forensic expert and professor at the University of California at Berkeley, reviewed the video on Sunday and told CNN that it had been edited and slowed down.
"This appears to be the same kind of manipulation (by) President Pelosi that made the rounds last year," Farid said.
Farid said the video should be removed according to Facebook's manipulated media policy. Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told CNN on Sunday night that the video did not break his policies in a way that would guarantee its removal.
Stone told CNN: "After an incident over a year ago with an earlier video of President Pelosi, we took a number of key steps, making it very clear to people on Facebook when a third-party fact checker determines that the content is fake and update our policy to make explicit the type of manipulated media that we will remove. And, as always, when a video is determined to be fake, its distribution is drastically reduced and people who watch it try to share it or have already shared it , they see warnings that alert them that it is false. "
The video was posted on Thursday by a Facebook user with the caption: "This is amazing, she's crazy, I bet this is removed!"
The Facebook user used a copy of the video that was originally posted on TikTok, based on a graphic at the end of the video.
However, that TikTok video, which was posted in May, only had 37,000 views.
After CNN asked about the video on Sunday, a TikTok spokesperson said the company had removed it for violating its "synthetic media policy."
"Our users value seeing authentic content on TikTok, and so do we, so we remove misleading and misleading content as we become aware," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Copies of the video also circulated on YouTube. The company removed three copies of the video CNN asked about on Sunday night for violating its policies in manipulated media, said Farshad Shadloo, a YouTube spokesman.
CNN has reached out to Pelosi's office for comment.
This story has been updated with YouTube by removing copies of the video.