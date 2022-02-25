Another Life is a captivating sci-fi adventure that will keep you hooked until the very end. The story follows the journey of astronaut Niko Breckenridge and her team of scientists as they are on a mission to find the origins of the aliens. Another Life is an interesting series for sci-fi lovers.

With danger lurking around every corner, Niko and her team must find a way to survive in this hostile world and uncover the secrets of Another Life.

Netflix cancelled Another Life season 3

The show, which stars Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff had debuted its second season on the streamer in mid-October. Netflix is usually quick to announce plans for more of a show if it’s doing well, but they’ve been quiet on the prospect of season three. Though Netflix has not announced the show’s cancellation, star Sackhoff confirmed it on Twitter. The Twitter post reads, “I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared.

What was special about Another Life?

Another Life was special because it was a gripping sci-fi adventure that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The show followed a team of astronauts who were sent to investigate an alien signal, and ended up discovering a new life form. Season two left off on a cliffhanger, so fans are eager to see what happens next. Unfortunately, it seems like we may never find out.

What did viewers think of Another Life?

Viewers generally enjoyed Another Life, but some complained that the plot was convoluted and confusing at times. However, most fans felt that the strong cast and thrilling plot made up for any shortcomings.

What was the cast of Another Life?

The cast of Another Life was mostly made up of unknown actors, which added to the show’s sense of realism. However, some viewers complained that the acting was wooden and unconvincing at times. Despite this, most fans felt that the cast did a good job overall.

It starred Katee Sackhoff as Niko Breckinridge, Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace, Samuel Anderson as William, Blu Hunt as August Catawnee, A.J. Rivera as Bernie Martinez, Jake Abel as Sasha Harrison among numerous others.

What did the cast feel about Another Life?

Katee Sackhoff said, “I’m really proud of it. I loved the character that I played. She was badass and strong and didn’t take any crap from anybody.” Justin Chatwin said, “It’s a great show. It’s something different. It feels like Battlestar Galactica in some ways.”

If you are wondering how to entertain yourself for the rest of the festive season, you should watch 'Another Life'. I've just finished the series, and thought it was 10 episodes of top quality sci-fi with lots to appeal to fans of #StarTrek or #BattlestarGalactica.#AnotherLife pic.twitter.com/XnV4CyeU4y — David K Smith (@professor_dave) December 29, 2019

What are people saying about Another Life?

Many viewers feel that Another Life is a gripping sci-fi adventure that sucks you in and doesn’t let go. Some have even called it the best new sci-fi series of 2019. However, there are always those who find fault with anything, and a few reviewers have mentioned that the acting could be better at times. Despite this, the majority of fans love Another Life.

ADVERTISEMENT

What did critics review about the Another Life series?

Critics were mixed about Another Life. Some praised its ambitious storytelling, while others criticized its clunky dialogue and uneven acting. However, most critics agreed that the show had potential and was worth watching. The viewership for Another Life was lacklustre overall. It averaged around 350,000 viewers per episode in the US.

The website Rotten Tomatoes reports that 6% of 18 critic ratings are positive for the series, with an average rating of 4.54/10. While the website’s consensus reads, “A hodgepodge of science fiction homage Another Life lacks that distinctive spark necessary to set it apart from other stories.” If you loved the series you can rewatch it on Netflix and if you have not watched it yet you should give it a try.