Another Marvel episode WHAT IF …? The series will focus on Peter Parker as Hawkeye – Newsdio

As Marvel Studios continues to develop its animation What if…? In the series, new information has come to light that you may be interested in learning about.

Each episode of the series will examine the past films included in The Infinity Saga, but each of the stories will present a key difference that shows how the story would have unfolded differently.

Some of the things we know the series will explore include T & # 39; Challa as Star-Lord; Zombie Captain America fighting Bucky Barnes; Peggy Carter as Captain Carter, Steve Rogers never got the serum, and more stories have yet to be revealed. You can see some previously published images here.

According to a report from The Direct, details have emerged about another episode. During a recap of Marvel Studios' panel from last year's Comic-Con, journalist Matt Donnelly mentions seeing Tom holland’S Peter Parker as Hawkeye:

"And what's interesting about this is that he imagines all the heroes you know and who love restructuring in different roles. I know it's hard to imagine but they showed pictures of Tom Holland as Hawkeye. They showed Peggy [Hayley Atwell] as Captain America and everything is buzzing. "

I was in that panel and I have to say … I don't remember seeing Tom Holland's Peter Parker as Hawkeye, but a lot of things were happening, things were happening very fast, and I was also writing at the time, so I could have missed it. easily if it were there. This is only the first time I've heard of it, and it's kind of strange that this news came out a year later, but it happened.

We know that Marvel will do some wild things for the stories in this series and I am so excited for that! If this news is true, it will certainly be interesting to see a story where Peter Parker becomes Hawkeye instead of Spider-Man.

The voice cast includes Michael B. Jordan like Killmonger, Sebastian Stan like Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin like Thanos, Mark Ruffalo like Bruce Banner / The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston like Loki, Samuel L. Jackson like Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth like Thor Hayley Atwell like Agent Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul rudd like Ant-Man, Michael Douglas like Hank Pym, Neal McDonough like Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper how Howard Stark, Sean Gunn like Kraglin, Natalie Portman like Jane Foster, Taika Waititi like Korg, Toby Jones like Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou like coré Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and Michael Rooker like Yondu. The vigilante will be expressed by Jeffrey Wright.

Marvel Studios & # 39; What if…? will premiere on Disney + in the summer of 2021.