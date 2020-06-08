Another mysterious radio blast in space is repeating a pattern. This occurs every 157 days.

This is an artist impression showing the detection of a fast and repeated radio burst seen in blue, orbiting an astrophysical object seen in pink.

The rapid bursts of radio, which make a big impact by leaving your host galaxy in a brilliant blast of radio waves, helped detect "missing matter" in the universe.

A new type of explosion was found in a small galaxy 500 million light years from Earth. This type of explosion is known as a fast blue optical transient.

Astronomers have discovered a rare type of galaxy described as a "ring of cosmic fire". This artist's illustration shows the galaxy as it existed 11 billion years ago.

This is an artist's impression of the Wolfe Disk, a massive spinning disk galaxy in the early universe.

A bright yellow "twist" near the center of this image shows where a planet may be forming around the star AB Aurigae. The image was captured by the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory.

This artist's illustration shows the orbits of two stars and an invisible black hole 1,000 light-years from Earth. This system includes a star (small orbit seen in blue) that orbits a newly discovered black hole (orbit in red), as well as a third star in a wider orbit (also in blue).

This illustration shows the core of a star, known as a white dwarf, orbiting a black hole. During each orbit, the black hole rips more material from the star and forces it into a shiny disk of material around the black hole. Before its encounter with the black hole, the star was a red giant in the later stages of stellar evolution.

This artist's illustration shows the collision of two icy and dusty 125-mile-wide bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut, 25 light-years away. Observation of the consequences of this collision was once thought to be an exoplanet.

This is an artist's impression of the interstellar comet 2I / Borisov as it travels through our solar system. New observations detected carbon monixide in the comet's tail when the sun warmed the comet.

This rosette pattern is the orbit of a star, called S2, around the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way.

This is an artistic illustration of SN2016aps, which astronomers believe is the brightest supernova ever observed.

This is an artistic illustration of a brown dwarf, or a "failed star" object, and its magnetic field. The brown dwarf's atmosphere and magnetic field rotate at different speeds, allowing astronomers to determine the speed of the wind on the object.

This artist's illustration shows an intermediate mass black hole tearing into a star.

This is an artist impression of a large star known as HD74423 and its much smaller red dwarf companion in a binary star system. The large star appears to pulse only on one side, and is being distorted by the gravitational pull of its teardrop companion star.

This is an artistic impression of two white dwarfs in the process of merging. While astronomers hoped this could cause a supernova, they have found an instance of two white dwarf stars that survived the merger.

A combination of space and ground telescopes has found evidence of the largest explosion seen in the universe. The explosion was created by a black hole located in the central galaxy of the Ophiuchus cluster, which squirted and carved out a large cavity in the surrounding hot gas.

The red supergiant star Betelgeuse, in the Orion constellation, has experienced unprecedented dimming. This image was taken in January using the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory.

This new ALMA image shows the result of a stellar fight: a surprising and complex gas environment surrounding the HD101584 binary star system.

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captured the tarantula nebula in two wavelengths of infrared light. Red represents hot gas, while blue regions are interstellar dust.

A white dwarf, on the left, extracts material from a brown dwarf, on the right, about 3,000 light years from Earth.

This image shows the orbits of the six G objects at the center of our galaxy, with the supermassive black hole indicated by a white cross. The stars, the gas and the dust are in the background.

After the stars die, they eject their particles into space, which in turn form new stars. In one case, stardust embedded in a meteorite that fell to Earth. This illustration shows that stardust could flow from sources like the Egg Nebula to create the grains recovered from the meteorite, which landed in Australia.

The ancient North Star, Alpha Draconis or Thuban, is surrounded here in an image of the northern sky.

Galaxy UGC 2885, nicknamed the "Godzilla Galaxy", may be the largest in the local universe.

The host galaxy for a newly plotted repeated fast-radio burst acquired with the 8-meter Gemini-North telescope.

The central region of the Milky Way was photographed using the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory.

This is an artistic illustration of what MAMBO-9 would look like in visible light. The galaxy is very dusty and has not yet built most of its stars. The two components show that the galaxy is in the process of merging.

Astronomers have found a white dwarf star surrounded by a gas disk created from a giant ice planet shattered by gravity.

New measurements of the black hole at the center of the Holm 15A galaxy reveal that it is 40 billion times more massive than our sun, making it the heaviest known black hole that is measured directly.

On the left you can see a close-up view of an interstellar comet passing through our solar system. On the right, astronomers used an image of Earth to compare.

Galaxy NGC 6240 houses three supermassive black holes at its core.

Gamma ray bursts are shown in this artist's illustration. They can be triggered by collision or neutron stars or the explosion of a super massive star, collapsing into a black hole.

Two peacock-like gaseous clouds have been found in the neighboring dwarf galaxy, the Large Magellanic Cloud. In these ALMA telescope images, red and green highlight molecular gas, while blue shows ionized hydrogen gas.

Artist's impression of the Milky Way's large black hole throwing a star from the center of the galaxy.

The Jack-o & # 39; -lantern Nebula is on the edge of the Milky Way. Radiation from the massive star at its center created creepy-looking holes in the nebula that make it look like a carved pumpkin.

This new image from the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures two galaxies of the same size in a collision that looks like a ghostly face. This observation was made on June 19, 2019 in visible light by the telescope's advanced survey camera.

A new SPHERE / VLT image of Hygiea, which could be the smallest dwarf planet in the Solar System so far. As an object in the main asteroid belt, Hygiea immediately meets three of the four requirements to be classified as a dwarf planet: it orbits around the Sun, it is not a moon, and, unlike a planet, it has not cleared the neighborhood. its orbit The final requirement is that it has enough mass so that its own gravity takes it to a more or less spherical shape. This is what VLT observations have now revealed about Hygiea.

This is an artistic representation of what a massive galaxy of the early universe might look like. The representation shows that the formation of stars in the galaxy is illuminating the surrounding gas. Image by James Josephides / Swinburne Astronomy Productions, Christina Williams / University of Arizona, and Ivo Labbe / Swinburne.

This is an artistic illustration of the disk of gas and dust around the star HD 163296. The gaps in the disk are probably the location of the baby planets that are forming.

This is a two-color composite image of Comet 2I / Borisov captured by the Gemini North Telescope on September 10.

This illustration shows a young, developing planet in a "baby-proof" star system.

Using a simulation, astronomers shed light on the wispy gaseous filaments that comprise the cosmic lattice in a massive galaxy cluster.

The Hubble Space Telescope's wide-field camera observed Saturn in June when the planet made its closest approach to Earth this year, about 1.36 billion km away.

Artist's impression of the massive explosions of ionizing radiation that explode from the center of the Milky Way and impact the Magellanic Stream.

The Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array captured this unprecedented image of two circumstellar disks, in which baby stars grow, feeding on material from their surrounding birth disk.

This is an artistic illustration of what a Neptune-sized moon would look like orbiting the giant gas exoplanet Kepler-1625b in a star system 8,000 light-years from Earth. It could be the first exomoon discovered.

This infrared image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope shows a cloud of gas and dust filled with bubbles, which are inflated by the wind and radiation from massive young stars. Each bubble is filled with hundreds to thousands of stars, which form from dense clouds of gas and dust.

This is an artist's impression of the path of the FRB 181112 rapid radio explosion traveling from a distant host galaxy to reach Earth. It passed through the halo of a galaxy on the way.

After passing too close to a supermassive black hole, the star in this artist's conception breaks into a thin stream of gas, which is then pushed back around the black hole and slammed into itself, creating a brilliant shock and expelling more hot material.

Comparison of GJ 3512 with the Solar System and other nearby red dwarf planetary systems. Planets around a star of solar mass can grow until they start to accumulate gas and become giant planets like Jupiter in a few million years. But we think that small stars like Proxima, TRAPPIST-1, Teegardern's star, and GJ 3512, couldn't form Jupiter-mass planets.

A collision of three galaxies has established three supermassive black holes in an intensive course with each other in a system one billion light-years from Earth.

2I / Borisov is the first interstellar comet observed in our solar system and only the second interstellar visitor observed in our solar system.

KIC 8462852, also known as Boyajian & # 39; s Star or Tabby & # 39; s Star, is 1,000 light years from us. It is 50% bigger than our sun and 1,000 degrees hotter. And it doesn't behave like any other star, it dims and glows sporadically. Dust around the star, depicted here in an artist's illustration, may be the most likely cause of its strange behavior.

This is an artist's impression that the pulse of a massive neutron star is delayed by the passage of a white dwarf star between the neutron star and Earth. Astronomers have detected the most massive neutron star to date due to this delay.

The VISTA telescope at the European Southern Observatory captured an impressive image of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of our closest galactic neighbors. The telescope's near-infrared capability shows millions of individual stars.

Astronomers believe Comet C / 2019 Q4 could be the second known interstellar visitor to our solar system. It was first seen on August 30 and photographed by the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on the Big Island of Hawaii on September 10, 2019.

A star known as S0-2, represented as the blue and green object in this artist's illustration, made its closest approximation to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way in 2018. This provided proof for the theory of Einstein's general relativity.

This is a radio image of the galactic center of the Milky Way. The radio bubbles discovered by MeerKAT extend vertically above and below the plane of the galaxy.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a kilanova in 2016, seen here alongside the red arrow. Kilanovae are massive explosions that create heavy elements like gold and platinum.

This is an artistic representation of a black hole about to swallow a neutron star. Detectors signaled this possible event on August 14.

This artist's illustration shows LHS 3844b, a nearby rocky exoplanet. It is 1.3 times the mass of Earth and orbits a cold M dwarf star. The planet's surface is probably dark and covered in cooled volcanic material, and there is no detectable atmosphere.

Artist's concept of a massive star exploding within a dense stellar environment.

Galaxy NGC 5866 is 44 million light years from Earth. It looks flat because we can only see its edge in this image captured by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope took a stunning new portrait of Jupiter, showing its vivid colors and the characteristics of clouds in the atmosphere.

This is an artistic impression of the ancient massive and distant galaxies observed with ALMA.

Brilliant gas clouds and newborn stars form the Seagull Nebula in one of the spiral arms of the Milky Way galaxy.

An artistic concept of what the first stars looked like shortly after the Big Bang.

The spiral galaxy NGC 2985 is more than 70 million light years from our solar system in the Ursa Major constellation.

At the beginning of the universe's history, the Milky Way galaxy collided with a dwarf galaxy, on the left, which helped form the ring and structure of our galaxy as it is known today.

Artist's illustration of a thin disk embedded in a supermassive black hole at the center of the spiral galaxy NGC 3147, 130 million light-years away.

Hubble captured this view of a spiral galaxy called NGC 972 that appears to be flourishing with a new star formation. The orange glow is created when the hydrogen gas reacts to the intense light streaming out from nearby newborn stars.

This is the JO201 jellyfish galaxy.

The Eta Carinae star system, located 7,500 light years from Earth, experienced a major explosion in 1838 and the Hubble Space Telescope is still capturing the aftermath. This new ultraviolet image reveals the warm, glowing clouds of gas that resemble fireworks.

& # 39; Oumuamua, the first interstellar visitor observed in our solar system, is shown in an artist's illustration.

This is an artistic representation of ancient supernovae that bombarded Earth with cosmic energy millions of years ago.

An artist's impression of CSIRO's Australian SKA Pathfinder radio telescope finding a rapid radio explosion and determining its precise location.

The Whirlpool galaxy has been captured at different wavelengths of light. On the left is a visible light image. The following image combines visible and infrared light, while the two on the right show different wavelengths of infrared light.

The Hubble Space Telescope found electrically charged C60 molecules in the interstellar medium between star systems, in which 60 carbon atoms are arranged in a hollow sphere that resembles a soccer ball.

These are magnified galaxies behind large galaxy clusters. Pink halos reveal the gas that surrounds distant galaxies and their structure. The gravitational lensing effect of the clusters multiplies the images of the galaxies.

This artist's illustration shows a blue quasar at the center of a galaxy.

The NICER detector on the International Space Station recorded 22 months of nighttime X-ray data to create this map of the entire sky.

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captured this mosaic of the Cepheus C and Cepheus B regions in star formation.

Galaxy NGC 4485 collided with its larger galactic neighbor NGC 4490 millions of years ago, leading to the creation of new stars seen on the right side of the image.

Astronomers developed a mosaic from the distant universe, called the Hubble Legacy Field, which documents 16 years of observations from the Hubble Space Telescope. The image contains 200,000 galaxies that date back 13.3 billion years to just 500 million years after the Big Bang.

View of a terrestrial telescope of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a neighboring galaxy of our Milky Way. The insert was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and shows one of the galaxy's star clusters.

One of the brightest planetary nebulae in the sky and first discovered in 1878, the NGC 7027 nebula can be seen towards the Swan constellation.

Asteroid 6478 Gault is seen with the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which shows two narrow, comet-like debris tails, telling us that the asteroid is slowly self-destructing. The bright stripes surrounding the asteroid are background stars. The Gault asteroid is located 214 million miles from the Sun, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

The ghostly shell in this image is a supernova, and the bright trail that takes it away is a pulsar.

Hidden in one of the darkest corners of the Orion constellation, this Cosmic Bat is spreading its misty wings across interstellar space two thousand light-years away. It is illuminated by the young stars located at its core; Despite being enveloped by opaque clouds of dust, its bright rays still illuminate the nebula.

In this illustration, several rings of dust surround the sun. These rings form when the gravity of the planets pulls the dust grains in orbit around the sun. Scientists have recently detected a ring of dust in Mercury's orbit. Others hypothesize that the source of the Venus dust ring is a group of coorbital asteroids never before detected.

This is an artist's impression of the globular star clusters surrounding the Milky Way.

Artist's impression of life on a planet orbiting a binary star system, visible as two suns in the sky.

Artistic illustration of one of the most distant objects in the solar system so far observed, 2018 VG18, also known as "Farout". The pink tone suggests the presence of ice. We still don't have an idea of ​​what "FarFarOut" looks like.

This is an artistic concept of the small moon Hippocamp that was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope. Only 20 miles wide, it may actually be a broken fragment of a much larger neighboring moon, Proteus, seen as a crescent in the background.

In this illustration, an asteroid (bottom left) breaks under the powerful gravity of LSPM J0207 + 3331, the oldest and coldest white dwarf known to be surrounded by a ring of dusty debris. Scientists think that the system's infrared signal is best explained by two distinct rings made up of dust supplied by crumbling asteroids.

Artist's impression of the warped and twisted disk of the Milky Way. This happens when the rotational forces of the massive center of the galaxy pull on the outer disk.

This 1.3 km (0.8 mi) radius Kuiper belt object discovered by researchers at the edge of the solar system is believed to be the passage between dust and ice balls and fully formed planets.

A selfie taken by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover at Vera Rubin Ridge before moving to a new location.

The Hubble Space Telescope found a dwarf galaxy hidden behind a large star cluster in our cosmic neighborhood. It is so ancient and pristine that researchers have called it a "living fossil" from the early universe.

How were massive black holes formed in the early universe? The spinning gas disk of this dark matter halo divides into three groups that collapse under their own gravity to form supermassive stars. Those stars will quickly collapse and form massive black holes.

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captured this image of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our own galaxy, the Milky Way. Astrophysicists now believe it could collide with our galaxy in two billion years.

A mysterious bright object in the sky, called "The Cow", was captured in real time by telescopes around the world. Astronomers believe it could be the birth of a black hole or a neutron star, or a new class of object.

An illustration shows the detection of a fast radio burst repeating from a mysterious source 3 billion light-years from Earth.

Comet 46P / Wirtanen will pass 7 million miles from Earth on December 16. Its ghostly green coma is the size of Jupiter, even though the comet itself is about three-quarters of a mile in diameter.

This mosaic image of the asteroid Bennu is made up of 12 PolyCam images collected on December 2 by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from a 15-mile range.

This image of a globular star cluster from the Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest known star collections. Called NGC 6752, the cluster is over 10 billion years old.

An Apep image captured with the VISIR camera at the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory. This "pinwheel" star system is most likely doomed to end in a long-lasting gamma-ray burst.

Artist's impression of the Abell 2597 galaxy, showing the supermassive black hole expelling cold molecular gas like the bomb from a giant intergalactic source.

An image of the Wild Duck Cluster, where each star is approximately 250 million years old.

These images reveal the final stage of a union between pairs of galactic nuclei in the disordered nuclei of colliding galaxies.

A radio image of hydrogen gas in the Small Magellanic Cloud. Astronomers believe that the dwarf galaxy is slowly dying and will eventually be consumed by the Milky Way.

Additional evidence has been found of a supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy, the Milky Way. This visualization uses data from simulations of gas orbital movements that rotate around 30% of the speed of light in a circular orbit around the black hole.

Does it look like a bat to you? This giant shadow comes from a bright star that is reflected against the dusty disk that surrounds it.

Hi Bennu! NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission, on its way to the primitive asteroid Bennu, is sending images as it approaches its December 3 target.

These three panels reveal a supernova before, during, and after it happened 920 million light-years from Earth (from left to right). The supernova, called iPTF14gqr, is unusual because, although the star was massive, its explosion was rapid and weak. The researchers believe this is due to a companion star that deflected its mass.

An artistic illustration of Planet X, which could be forming the orbits of smaller objects in the extremely distant external solar system like TG387 2015.

This is an artistic concept of what SIMP J01365663 + 0933473 could be like. It has 12.7 times the mass of Jupiter but a magnetic field 200 times more powerful than that of Jupiter. This object is 20 light years from Earth. It is on the dividing line between being a planet or being a brown dwarf.

The Andromeda galaxy cannibalized and destroyed the ancient M32p galaxy, leaving behind this remnant of the compact galaxy known as M32. It is completely unique and contains a large number of young stars.

Twelve new moons have been found around Jupiter. This graph shows various groupings of moons and their orbits, and the newly discovered ones are shown in bold.

Scientists and observatories around the world were able to trace a high-energy neutrino to a galaxy with a rapidly spinning supermassive black hole at its center, known as the blazar. The galaxy lies to the left of Orion's shoulder in its constellation and is about 4 billion light-years from Earth.

Planets not only appear out of nowhere, they also require gas, dust, and other processes that astronomers don't fully understand. This is an artistic impression of what the "childish" planets that form around a young star look like.

These negative images from 2015 BZ509, which is circled in yellow, show the first known interstellar object that has become a permanent part of our solar system. The exo-asteroid was probably attracted to our solar system from another star system 4.5 billion years ago. Then it settled in a retrograde orbit around Jupiter.

A close look at the diamond matrix on a meteorite that landed in Sudan in 2008. This is considered the first evidence of a protoplanet that helped form terrestrial planets in our solar system.

2004 EW95 is the first confirmed carbon-rich asteroid to exist in the Kuiper Belt and a relic of the primordial solar system. This curious object likely formed in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter before being thrown billions of miles into its current home in the Kuiper Belt.

The NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope is celebrating its 28th anniversary in space with this stunningly colorful image of the lagoon nebula 4,000 light-years from Earth. While the entire nebula is 55 light years across, this image only reveals a portion of approximately four light years.

This is a more star-filled view of the Lagoon Nebula, using Hubble's infrared capabilities. The reason you can see more stars is because infrared can cut through dust and gas clouds to reveal the abundance of both young stars within the nebula, as well as more distant stars in the background.

The rosette nebula is 5,000 light years from Earth. The distinctive nebula, which some claim is more skull-like, has a hole in the middle that creates the illusion of its rose shape.

This interior slope of a Martian crater has several of the seasonal dark streaks called "recurring slope lines," or RSL, which a November 2017 report interprets as granular flows, rather than darkening due to the flow of water. The image is from the HiRISE camera at NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

This artist's impression shows a supernova explosion, which contains the luminosity of 100 million suns. Supernova iPTF14hls, which has exploded multiple times, may be the most massive and longest-lasting ever observed.

This illustration shows hydrocarbon compounds that divide into carbon and hydrogen within ice giants such as Neptune, turning into a "diamond shower (rain)".

This striking image is the stellar nursery in the Orion Nebula, where the stars are born. The red filament is a stretch of ammonia molecules that is 50 light years long. Blue represents gas from the Orion Nebula. This image is an observation composite of the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope and NASA's Widefield Infrared Exploration Telescope. "We still don't understand in detail how large gas clouds in our galaxy collapse to form new stars," said Rachel Friesen, one of the collaboration's co-investigator principal investigators. "But ammonia is an excellent, star-forming, dense gas marker."

This is what Earth and its moon look like from Mars. The image is a composite of the best image of Earth and the best image of the moon taken on November 20, 2016 by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The orbiter's camera takes images in three wavelength bands: infrared, red, and greenish blue. Mars was about 127 million miles from Earth when the images were taken.

PGC 1000714 was initially thought to be a common elliptical galaxy, but closer analysis revealed the incredibly rare discovery of a Hoag-type galaxy. It has a round core surrounded by two separate rings.

These images of the planet's mysterious hexagonal current were taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft in December 2016. The hexagon was discovered in images taken by the Voyager spacecraft in the early 1980s. It is estimated to have a diámetro más ancho que dos Tierras.

Una estrella muerta emite un brillo verdoso en esta imagen del telescopio espacial Hubble de la Nebulosa del Cangrejo, ubicada a unos 6.500 años luz de la Tierra en la constelación de Tauro. La NASA lanzó la imagen para Halloween 2016 y reprodujo el tema en su comunicado de prensa. La agencia dijo que el "objeto de aspecto macabro todavía tiene pulso". En el centro de la Nebulosa del Cangrejo está el núcleo aplastado, o "corazón" de una estrella explotada. El corazón gira 30 veces por segundo y produce un campo magnético que genera 1 billón de voltios, dijo la NASA.

Mirando a través de las gruesas nubes de polvo de la protuberancia galáctica, un equipo internacional de astrónomos reveló la inusual mezcla de estrellas en el cúmulo estelar conocido como Terzan 5. Los nuevos resultados indican que Terzan 5 es uno de los bloques de construcción primordiales de la protuberancia, probablemente reliquia de los primeros días de la Vía Láctea.

Una concepción artística del Planeta Nueve, que sería el planeta más alejado de nuestro sistema solar. Las órbitas de clúster similares de objetos extremos en el borde de nuestro sistema solar sugieren que allí se encuentra un planeta masivo.

Una ilustración de las órbitas de los nuevos y extremadamente conocidos objetos del Sistema Solar extremadamente distantes. El agrupamiento de la mayoría de sus órbitas indica que probablemente estén influenciados por algo masivo y muy distante, el Planeta X propuesto.

Saluda a la galaxia oscura Dragonfly 44. Al igual que nuestra Vía Láctea, tiene un halo de cúmulos esféricos de estrellas alrededor de su núcleo.

Una nova clásica se produce cuando una estrella enana blanca obtiene materia de su estrella secundaria (una enana roja) durante un período de tiempo, lo que provoca una reacción termonuclear en la superficie que finalmente estalla en un solo estallido visible. Esto crea un aumento de 10,000 veces en el brillo, representado aquí en la representación de un artista.

La lente gravitacional y la deformación espacial son visibles en esta imagen de galaxias cercanas y distantes capturadas por Hubble.

En el centro de nuestra galaxia, la Vía Láctea, los investigadores descubrieron una estructura en forma de X dentro de un grupo apretado de estrellas.

Conozca UGC 1382: lo que los astrónomos pensaron que era una galaxia elíptica normal (izquierda) en realidad se reveló como una galaxia de disco masiva compuesta de diferentes partes cuando se ve con datos ópticos ultravioleta y profundo (centro y derecha). En una inversión completa de la estructura de la galaxia normal, el centro es más joven que su disco espiral exterior.

El telescopio espacial Hubble de la NASA capturó esta imagen de la Nebulosa del Cangrejo y su "corazón que late", que es una estrella de neutrones a la derecha de las dos estrellas brillantes en el centro de esta imagen. La estrella de neutrones pulsa 30 veces por segundo. Los colores del arco iris son visibles debido al movimiento de los materiales en la nebulosa que ocurre durante el lapso de tiempo de la imagen.

El telescopio espacial Hubble capturó una imagen de una galaxia oculta que es más débil que Andrómeda o la Vía Láctea. Esta galaxia de bajo brillo superficial, llamada UGC 477, está a más de 110 millones de años luz en la constelación de Piscis.

El 19 de abril, la NASA lanzó nuevas imágenes de cráteres brillantes en Ceres. Esta foto muestra el cráter Haulani, que tiene evidencia de deslizamientos de tierra desde su borde. Los científicos creen que algunos cráteres en el planeta enano son brillantes porque son relativamente nuevos.

Esta ilustración muestra los millones de granos de polvo que la nave espacial Cassini de la NASA ha muestreado cerca de Saturno. Algunas docenas de ellos parecen haber venido de más allá de nuestro sistema solar.

Esta imagen del VLT Survey Telescope en el Observatorio Paranal de ESO en Chile muestra una impresionante concentración de galaxias conocidas como el Cúmulo Fornax, que se puede encontrar en el hemisferio sur. En el centro de este cúmulo, en el medio de las tres gotas brillantes en el lado izquierdo de la imagen, se encuentra una galaxia cD, un caníbal galáctico que ha crecido en tamaño al consumir galaxias más pequeñas.

Esta imagen muestra la región central de la Nebulosa de la Tarántula en la Gran Nube de Magallanes. El joven y denso cúmulo estelar R136, que contiene cientos de estrellas masivas, es visible en la parte inferior derecha de la imagen tomada por el telescopio espacial Hubble.

En marzo de 2016, los astrónomos publicaron un documento sobre potentes destellos rojos provenientes del sistema binario V404 Cygni en 2015. Esta ilustración muestra un agujero negro, similar al del V404 Cygni, devorando material de una estrella en órbita.

This image shows the elliptical galaxy NGC 4889, deeply embedded within the Coma galaxy cluster. There is a gigantic supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy.

An artist's impression of 2MASS J2126, which takens 900,000 years to orbit its star, 1 trillion kilometers away.

Caltech researchers have found evidence of a giant planet tracing a bizarre, highly elongated orbit in the outer solar system. The object, nicknamed Planet Nine, has a mass about 10 times that of Earth and orbits about 20 times farther from the sun on average than does Neptune.

An artist's impression of what a black hole might look like. In February, researchers in China said they had spotted a super-massive black hole 12 billion times the size of the sun.

Are there are oceans on any of Jupiter's moons? The Juice probe shown in this artist's impression aims to find out. Picture courtesy of ESA/AOES

Astronomers have discovered powerful auroras on a brown dwarf that is 20 light-years away. This is an artist's concept of the phenomenon.

Venus, bottom, and Jupiter shine brightly above Matthews, North Carolina, on Monday, June 29. The apparent close encounter, called a conjunction, has been giving a dazzling display in the summer sky. Although the two planets appear to be close together, in reality they are millions of miles apart.

Jupiter's icy moon Europa may be the best place in the solar system to look for extraterrestrial life, according to NASA. The moon is about the size of Earth's moon, and there is evidence it has an ocean beneath its frozen crust that may hold twice as much water as Earth. NASA's 2016 budget includes a request for $30 million to plan a mission to investigate Europa. The image above was taken by the Galileo spacecraft on November 25, 1999. It's a 12-frame mosaic and is considered the the best image yet of the side of Europa that faces Jupiter.

This nebula, or cloud of gas and dust, is called RCW 34 or Gum 19. The brightest areas you can see are where the gas is being heated by young stars. Eventually the gas burst outward like champagne after a bottle is uncorked. Scientists call this champagne flow. This new image of the nebula was captured by the European Space Organization's Very Large Telescope in Chile. RCW 34 is in the constellation Vela in the southern sky. The name means "sails of a ship" in Latin.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter's three great moons — Io, Callisto, and Europa — passing by at once.

Using powerful optics, astronomers have found a planet-like body, J1407b, with rings 200 times the size of Saturn's. This is an artist's depiction of the rings of planet J1407b, which are eclipsing a star.

A patch of stars appears to be missing in this image from the La Silla Observatory in Chile. But the stars are actually still there behind a cloud of gas and dust called Lynds Dark Nebula 483. The cloud is about 700 light years from Earth in the constellation Serpens (The Serpent).

This is the largest Hubble Space Telescope image ever assembled. It's a portion of the galaxy next door, Andromeda (M31).

NASA has captured a stunning new image of the so-called "Pillars of Creation," one of the space agency's most iconic discoveries. The giant columns of cold gas, in a small region of the Eagle Nebula, were popularized by a similar image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995.

Astronomers using the Hubble Space pieced together this picture that shows a small section of space in the southern-hemisphere constellation Fornax. Within this deep-space image are 10,000 galaxies, going back in time as far as a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

Planetary nebula Abell 33 appears ring-like in this image, taken using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. The blue bubble was created when an aging star shed its outer layers and a star in the foreground happened to align with it to create a "diamond engagement ring" effect.

This Hubble image looks a floating marble or a maybe a giant, disembodied eye. But it's actually a nebula with a giant star at its center. Scientists think the star used to be 20 times more massive than our sun, but it's dying and is destined to go supernova.

Composite image of B14-65666 showing the distributions of dust (red), oxygen (green), and carbon (blue), observed by ALMA and stars (white) observed by the Hubble Space Telescope.