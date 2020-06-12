Another person who attended the Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day party tested positive for coronavirus

A Kansas resident was identified in Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend, said Elizabeth Holzschuh, an epidemiologist with the Johnson County, Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

"As orders to stay home have decreased, we have begun to see additional individuals in the younger age groups," including people in their 20s and 30s who became infected, Holzschuh said.

Johnson County, a Kansas City suburb, currently has 992 cases of Covid-19.

The newly identified person visited the same bar as the Boone County resident, who visited several bars on May 24 and 25, according to the Camden County Health Department.

The video from that weekend shows the crowded partiers in a pool at Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill in Osage Beach, according to Scott Pasmore, a presenter for CNN affiliate KTVK, who filmed the footage.

"With the influx of more than 700,000 visitors to the Lake of the Ozarks area on a festive weekend, it was inevitable that we would experience carriers of the virus, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic," Backwater Jacks said in a May 30 statement released in your Facebook. page. "This will continue throughout our season. Unfortunately, the virus will be part of our lives in the invisible future."

The bar statement then says it encourages those "who are easily compromised, who show symptoms, who have been in contact with a confirmed case, or who are at high risk, to stay home." Backwater Jacks is already promoting their July 4th pool party event "Zero Ducks Given Pool Party". This was also the name of the Memorial Day weekend event.

"However, we believe that each of our clients is free to choose whether or not they want to visit Backwater Jacks," the statement read.

Chronology of movements of the infected person

Camden County health officials urged those in the area to control symptoms. They released a timeline of the movements of the original infected person, including a list of the bars the person visited:

Saturday May 23

Backwater Jacks: between approximately 1-5 p.m.

Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool: 5: 40-9 p.m.

Backwater Jacks: 9: 40-10 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Buffalo Wild Wings: 1-2 p.m.

Shady Gators: around 2:30 p.m. until around 6: 30-7 p.m.

Restaurants reopen, but social distancing is essential

As part of the Missouri reopening plan announced in May, state officials said restaurants may offer food services, but must comply with social distancing and other preventive public health measures. That weekend's meeting violated social distancing measures aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19. Backwater Jacks maintains that no laws were violated.

Medical staff was hired for the Memorial Day weekend event, according to the bar, and anyone with a temperature above 100.4 was denied access, according to the bar. Hand sanitizer was provided.

The coronavirus is unlikely to spread in water, according to the CDC, but it is spread through people nearby. Staying at least 6 feet away from others is particularly important in swimming pools or beaches because masks are not practical in the water.