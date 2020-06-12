Another person who attended the Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day party tested positive for coronavirus

A Kansas resident was identified in Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend, said Elizabeth Holzschuh, an epidemiologist with the Johnson County, Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
"As orders to stay home have decreased, we have begun to see additional individuals in the younger age groups," including people in their 20s and 30s who became infected, Holzschuh said.
Johnson County, a Kansas City suburb, currently has 992 cases of Covid-19.
The newly identified person visited the same bar as the Boone County resident, who visited several bars on May 24 and 25, according to the Camden County Health Department.
The video from that weekend shows the crowded partiers in a pool at Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill in Osage Beach, according to Scott Pasmore, a presenter for CNN affiliate KTVK, who filmed the footage.
"However, we believe that each of our clients is free to choose whether or not they want to visit Backwater Jacks," the statement read.
Chronology of movements of the infected person
Camden County health officials urged those in the area to control symptoms. They released a timeline of the movements of the original infected person, including a list of the bars the person visited:
Saturday May 23
Backwater Jacks: between approximately 1-5 p.m.
Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool: 5: 40-9 p.m.
Backwater Jacks: 9: 40-10 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
Buffalo Wild Wings: 1-2 p.m.
Shady Gators: around 2:30 p.m. until around 6: 30-7 p.m.
Medical staff was hired for the Memorial Day weekend event, according to the bar, and anyone with a temperature above 100.4 was denied access, according to the bar. Hand sanitizer was provided.
CNN's Melissa Alonso, Amanda Jackson and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.