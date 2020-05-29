Another popular NXT name Furloughed | Newsdio

It happened to a lot of people. As you've probably already heard, WWE fired or laid off a lot of people on April 15. This wasn't the most well-received move in the world given WWE's current financial state, but a business is going to do something like that time to time. They certainly did it here, and now we know one more name that was added to the list.

Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling business. A good commentator can guide you through a game and point you in the direction the company is looking. They can tell you why someone is doing something and even link the story where it belongs. It's hard to find an excellent one and now we could be without one of the best for now.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NXT commentator Nigel McGuinness was one of many names suspended on April 15, though his name has not been mentioned since. McGuinness regularly comments on NXT, among other shows under the WWE umbrella. Since he was suspended and was not fired or released, he will likely return when the situation returns to normal.

McGuinness was and is incredible. Check out some of their stories:

Opinion: The free part is a huge relief here, as McGuinness is one of the best commentators on wrestling today. It offers one of the best combinations of wit and knowledge you'll find and makes it very easy to listen to. It is the kind of work that I could do for years and hopefully I will return to the fold much sooner than later.

