Another prominent WWE name backstage missing | Newsdio

The revolving door. There are many people who help put together any WWE television show and having so many people around can cause some problems. WWE is known for having a fleet of writers around the company and that can become a problem with so many cooks in the kitchen. It may be a problem, but now one of the best chefs has suddenly left.

The WWE writing team is a collection of people who might not have the best reputation in the world of wrestling. There are many of them with little or no experience in wrestling and that can become a problem at times. Some of them have been in business for quite a while, but one of the most experienced and highest-ranking members of the team is leaving nowhere.

According to F4WOnline.comSmackDown writer Chris DeJoseph was fired from the company after returning in December. DeJoseph wrote for the company in the mid-2000s and also worked for Lucha Underground and Major League Wrestling. It is unknown why they let him go, but according to PWInsider.comDeJoseph had been recently promoted and was not fired as part of cost reduction measures due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

You may remember it by another name. Check out DeJoseph's weather on screen:

Opinion: I am curious to see what the reason for this was, since DeJoseph is one of the best known names on the writing team. I know he hasn't been back in the company for that long, but it's kind of weird to see him survive the Coronavirus cuts and then be fired less than two months later. I've liked some of his work before and am curious to see where it ends.

