Another reason why you should eat these seeds





Adding almonds to your daily diet can help reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. Researchers have found a link between regular seed consumption and decreased bad cholesterol and better endothelial function, a key indicator of vascular health. The new study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, suggests that almonds may be a good replacement for popular snacks like cookies and chips if people want a healthier diet. The researchers said that the seeds may help even those who already have an above-average risk of cardiovascular disease. For the study, the team asked people to eat almonds or a calorie-control snack for six weeks. The researchers analyzed the changes in the participants' cardiometabolic health markers after adding food to their diets. At the end of the test, those who consumed almonds daily had better endothelial function and levels of LDL or bad cholesterol. The additional food helped reduce his risk of cardiovascular disease by 32 percent. The findings support a previous study by the same team, which showed the positive effects of eating almonds on the body. The research, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, found that the seeds could help reduce waist circumference and BMI. In the previous study, researchers used a four-day food diary to assess the diets of more than 6,800 adults in the UK. It showed that adults who ate almonds daily had a healthier diet due to increased intakes of protein, total fat, vitamin C, fiber, potassium, and other healthy supplements.

"Eating whole tree nuts like almonds is an important part of a healthy diet," said Wendy Hall, principal investigator of the two studies at King's College London, cited by MedicalXpress. "Our research using a large database of the UK population shows that intake is low in adults, but those who report eating almonds are also more likely to eat healthier diets overall and have less body fat."

The groups that eat almonds also appeared with a lower consumption of trans fatty acids, total carbohydrates, sugar and sodium, which have been linked to different health problems such as high blood pressure.




