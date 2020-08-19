another-record-day-for-stocks?

US Treasury bonds are a favorite investment around the world because they are highly liquid. Private investors buy them, and so do foreign countries. But in June, foreign flows into American bonds slowed.

While the private sector continued to buy, the official sector — meaning foreign countries — didn’t, according to preliminary numbers from the Treasury Department. (Private purchases of long-term securities totaled $39.3 billion, while official sales were $13 billion)

According to estimates from Goldman Sachs (GS), France was the biggest net buyer of US Treasuries in June, while the United Kingdom was the biggest net seller.

As a region, Asia was a buyer, but China resumed net sales, the bank said Tuesday.