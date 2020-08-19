another-record-day-for-stocks?

Contents
- 1 Foreign countries lost interest in US Treasury bonds in June
- 2 Apple is worth more than $2 trillion
- 3 Southwest is trimming its fall schedule
- 4 Markets opened higher and the S&P 500 is on track for a second-straight record
- 5 TJX gets hit by pandemic store closures
- 6 Lowe’s sales surge as shoppers spruce up their homes
- 7 J&J makes big bet on rare diseases
- 8 Target’s enormous sales boom sets a record
- 9 US stock futures point to a record open
Foreign countries lost interest in US Treasury bonds in June
From CNN Business’ Anneken Tapppe
US Treasury bonds are a favorite investment around the world because they are highly liquid. Private investors buy them, and so do foreign countries. But in June, foreign flows into American bonds slowed.
While the private sector continued to buy, the official sector — meaning foreign countries — didn’t, according to preliminary numbers from the Treasury Department. (Private purchases of long-term securities totaled $39.3 billion, while official sales were $13 billion)
According to estimates from Goldman Sachs (GS), France was the biggest net buyer of US Treasuries in June, while the United Kingdom was the biggest net seller.
As a region, Asia was a buyer, but China resumed net sales, the bank said Tuesday.
Apple is worth more than $2 trillion
From CNN Business’ Paul R. La Monica
It only took Apple (AAPL) about two years to go from being the first American company to top the $1 trillion market valuation mark to becoming America’s first $2 trillion giant.
Apple surpassed the $2 trillion market cap mark Wednesday morning, continuing an iMazing run for the stock — which has now gained nearly 60% this year.
The iPhone maker passed Saudi Aramco, which was briefly worth $2 trillion late last year, to become the most valuable company on the planet last month.
Apple could soon have some more company in the $2 trillion club though. Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) are approaching the magical milestone too.
Southwest is trimming its fall schedule
From CNN Business’ Chris Isidore
After what Southwest Airlines called a “modest improvement” in bookings in August, the airline is cutting back on the flights it will offer this fall.
Southwest said in a filing Wednesday that its available seats will be down 40% in September, compared to a year ago. It had previously said its capacity would only be down 20% to 25% in the month. And the reduced capacity will continue into October, when available seats will be down 40% to 50%.
The airline said the reduced flight plans are being implemented because “passenger demand and booking trends remain inconsistent.”
The company said the modest improvement in revenue and the efforts to cut costs have allowed it to trim its cash burn rate in the third quarter. Therefore it disclosed Wednesday that it will not need an additional $2.8 billion in federal loans this fall for which it was eligible. It said it has $15.2 billion in cash on hand as of Tuesday.
Shares of Southwest rose 3% in early trading Wednesday on the news.
Markets opened higher and the S&P 500 is on track for a second-straight record
From CNN Business’ Anneken Tappe
Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday and the S&P 500 is heading for another record high. It opened up 0.1%.
The index finished at an all-time high yesterday, marking its first record since the pandemic started. All in all, it only took the S&P about five months to go from its trough during the Covid-19 selloff in March to a new peak. That’s pretty darn fast and many are hailing the advent of a new bull market.
The Nasdaq Composite, which also hit a record high close Tuesday, advanced 0.1% at the opening bell in New York.
The Dow opened up 0.1%, or 36 points.
TJX gets hit by pandemic store closures
From CNN Business’ Nathaniel Meyersohn
The pandemic is taking a toll on even strong retailers like TJMaxx and Marshalls.
TJX Companies (TJX), the parent company of those two chains and HomeGoods, said Wednesday that overall sales overall fell 31% last quarter compared with the same time last year. The company also lost $214 million.
TJX’s stock fell around 7% after the results were released.
TJX stores were forced to close down during the pandemic and have not fully recovered.
Sales at TJMaxx and Marshalls stores that were re-opened dropped off 6% last quarter compared with the same frame last year.
Lowe’s sales surge as shoppers spruce up their homes
From CNN Business’ Nathaniel Meyersohn
Lowe’s (LOW) sales boomed last quarter as shoppers fixed up their homes during the pandemic.
Sales at Lowe’s stores open for at least a year increased 34.2% during its latest quarter compared with the same stretch last year, the company said Wednesday. Profit increased 68.7%.
CEO Marvin Ellison said the company benefited from a “consumer focus on the home, core repair and maintenance activities” and a shift away from other discretionary spending during the pandemic.
Lowe’s stock rallied around 1% on the results.
On Tuesday, Lowe’s rival Home Depot (HD) said sales increased 25% last quarter.
J&J makes big bet on rare diseases
From CNN Business’ Paul R. La Monica
Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday it’s scooping up Momenta, a biotecompany ch that is working on treatment for rare autoimmune diseases. J&J (JNJ) is paying $6.5 billion in cash, or $52.50 a share, for Momenta (MNTA). Momenta’s stock soared nearly 70% in early trading on the news,
The acquisition comes at a time when many Big Pharma and biotech firms are racing to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. But this deal shows that there is also still a need to work on treatments for other disorders.
The merger was announced just two days after J&J’s European rival Sanofi (SNY) said it was buying Principia Biopharma (PRNB), a company working on a treatment for multiple sclerosis, for $3.7 billion.
J&J said the acquisition will bolster its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit, giving it access to Momenta’s nipocalimab treatment for rare disorders like myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease.
“Autoantibody-driven diseases% n serious, and patients are underserved by current treatment options,” said Jennifer Taubert, J&J’s executive vice president and worldwide chairman, in a statement.
J&J pointed out that about 2.5 percent of the world’s population, or approximately 195 million people, suffer from an autoantibody-driven disease, and many of them are considered rare or orphan diseases.
Target’s enormous sales boom sets a record
From CNN Business’ Nathaniel Meyersohn
Target (TGT) surged last quarter as shoppers stocked up on goods and spent heavily online during the pandemic.
The retailer said Wednesday sales at stores open for at least one year grew 24.3% to $22.6 billion during May, June and July. That marked the strongest quarterly sales growth in Target’s history, sending the company’s profit soaring 80.3% to $1.7 billion last quarter.
Digital sales, including delivery and curbside pickup, were a highlight for the company, rising 195% during the quarter. Target said its stores fulfilled most of those online orders, rather than shipping from warehouses.
Target’s stock rallied 8% in premarket trading after its strong results.
US stock futures point to a record open
From CNN Business’ David Goldman