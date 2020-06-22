Another shooting reported at the Seattle CHOP, 1 in serious condition

Less than 48 hours after a 19-year-old man was shot to death in the protest area near downtown Seattle known as CHOP, another shooting reportedly broke out Sunday night that resulted in a hospital hospital in serious condition. .

The Seattle Fire Department arrived at the scene at 10:46 p.m. and went to a waiting area near the perimeter of the area, fire department spokesman David Corps told the Seattle Times.

The fire department was soon notified that the injured person had already been taken away. Both victims in Saturday's shooting, whose identities had not yet been released, were also transported to the same hospital by private car. The person arrived in a private vehicle and was in serious condition, Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in a statement.

Further details of what happened on Sunday night were not immediately available. It was unclear if anyone was in custody. KOMO News reported that it took Mayor Jenny Durkan 40 hours to comment on Saturday's shooting. She confirmed that her office is working with police and firefighters "to make changes on Capitol Hill in partnership with trusted black-led community organizations, protesters, small businesses, residents, and couriers that will focus the phase-out."

Police were unable to confirm reports of the shooting and said in a tweet that there have been conflicting reports.

The "Capitol Hill Busy Protest" has been the source of criticism for the city's mayor and police chief, Carmen Best, for not taking control of the six-block radius. The area evolved after weeks of protests in the city over police brutality and racism, sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis.

KOMO News reported that "CHOP medics" had taken both victims to Saturday's shooting at the hospital where one died. The other is in critical condition. Police body camera footage shows officers arriving and marching through the area with guns drawn while a group of angry protesters shout profanity and approach officers.

The CHOP zone is a multi-block area cordoned off by protesters near a police station in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood. President Trump criticized Durkan and Governor Jay Inslee for allowing the area.

"I would invite Mayor Durkan to spend a night in the CHOP area," a resident told the news station. "And she can feel for herself what it is like."

Stephen Sorace of Fox News and Associated Press contributed to this report.