Ansel Elgort denies the accusation of a minor girl who sexually assaulted

Ansel Elgort responded to a Twitter post published on Friday morning, in which a woman accused the actor of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 years old.

"I can't say I understand Gabby's feelings, but her description of the events is simply not what happened," she wrote in an Instagram response on Saturday night. After giving her interpretation of the events, including a statement that "Gabby and I had a brief, legal, and fully consensual relationship," Elgort apologized for his past actions, including how he broke up with her. "When I look back at my attitude, I am upset and deeply embarrassed by the way I acted."

A Twitter user with the identifier @Itsgabby posted a deleted text note on Friday titled "My Ansel Elgort Story," saying she was "sexually assaulted a couple of days after her 17th birthday." She wrote that she sent DMD to Elgort and obtained her private Snapchat account, when she was "just a girl and a fan of him," and was not expecting an answer.

"So when it happened instead of wondering if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and didn't want to, the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we need to get you in' 39 & # 39 ;, he wrote. "He was not there at that time mentally. I became disassociated and I felt my mind was gone, I was in shock. "

She said Elgort was 20 at the time, and while it is unclear exactly when the alleged assault occurred, the published Snapchat @Itsgabby DMs that appear to be from Elgort are dated 2014. She also posted a photo of herself and Elgort, allegedly. his face partially obscured by his own hand.

Representatives of Elgort, best known for his roles in The fault in our stars, he Divergent series and Baby DriverI have not yet responded to a request for comment. Variety He has also reached out to @Itsgabby for more information.

"I couldn't leave, I was only 5 & # 39; 2 and I weighed 98 pounds," @ItsGabby continued in the Twitter post. “It made me think that this is how sex was supposed to be. I was so young and he knew it. He also said things like "you're going to be such a beautiful young lady when you're older." I was 17 years old. "

In addition to the assault, @Itsgabby alleged that Elgort also asked her for nude photos and a threesome with her and one of her "dance friends," who was also a minor. She said she was told not to tell anyone because it could "ruin her career", and that she suffers from PSTD and panic attacks due to the alleged assault.

"I'm finally ready to talk about it and finally heal," she concluded. "I just want to heal and I want to tell other girls who have been through the same thing, like me, that you are not alone."

