Ansel Elgort denies the sexual assault charge through an Instagram post

"West Side Story" star Ansel Elgort denied a sexual assault allegation in an Instagram post on Saturday night.

A woman, who identified herself only as Gabby, accused Elgort on Friday of sexually assaulting her in 2014 when she was 17 and a fan of him.

Gabby claimed in a Twitter post that after the two met through social media posts, Elgort took her virginity, and although she was "sobbing in pain" during the experience, she did not ask if she wanted to stop.

Elgort, 26, confirmed that the meeting occurred, but insisted in his own publication that their relationship was "legally and fully consensual."

"I can't say I understand Gabby's feelings, but her description of the events is simply not what happened," Elgort wrote.

"I will never and never attack anyone.

"What is certain is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20 years old, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and totally consensual relationship."

Elgort went on to frame Gabby's feelings as a result of a messy split.

"Unfortunately, I didn't handle the breakup well," he continued.

“I stopped responding to him, which is a cruel and immature thing to do to someone. I know that this late apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.

"Remembering my attitude, I am upset and deeply embarrassed by the way I acted," he continued. "I'm really sorry."

Elgort also expressed the need for him to "reflect" and "grow in empathy."

Gabby, who appears to have deleted her Twitter account after posting her message, wrote that "when [the sexual encounter] happened, instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and He didn't want to do it, the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we have to interfere'.

"It wasn't there at the time mentally," he wrote.