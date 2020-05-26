Answer the call Director blames poor reception on 2016 nomination

Few films have been so criticized for their perception of & # 39; Awakening & # 39; like Paul Feig's 2016 Ghostbusters: Answer the Call with a female cast. The filmmaker recently spoke to SiriusXM about the time he spent on the project and discussed what he thought was the main reason why the film was so widely criticized.

"I think a really brilliant author … needs to write a book about 2016 and how intertwined we were with Hillary [Clinton] and the anti-Hillary movement. They were all at a boiling point. I don't know if he was having an African American president for eight years they were educated, they were ready to explode. It's crazy how people went crazy about women trying to be empowered or in positions they weren't normally in, and it was ugly, ugly year. "

RELATED: Are We Receiving a Ghostbusters: Answer the 3.5 Hour Extended Shutdown Call?

Paul Feig appears to directly blame the latent misogyny and anti-Hillary Clinton sentiment that resides in the audience for the film's failure. Rather than, you know, weak jokes, each member of the team is the "quirky" and mishandled franchise legacy.

This is not the first time that the filmmaker shares his thoughts on the time he spent with him. Ghostbusters restart. Last year, he had spoken at a fanfest about his desire to create a new team for the series.

"For me, it was that I like the idea of ​​starting this new team. And originally, when I thought about it, because the first thing I thought when [Sony] had asked me was like, 'I just want to work with the most funny i know who are the funniest people i know? All these really funny women that I work with all the time. So it was like, 'Should they be your daughters?' and then I felt like , and some may decide whether or not he was right, some people disagree. I thought, why not let them have their own origin story? "

Regardless of reception, Feig remembers his time making the film positively, and even recently jumped on the Snyder Cut bandwagon to suggest that he should release the 3.5-hour version of his Ghostbusters Feyger Cut. Whether or not that was a joke, there is a contingent from the audience who loved the filmmaker's version of the franchise.

In fact, when it was announced that the next Ghostbusters: Afterlife I would be taking up the story of the original Ghostbusters And ignoring the 2016 reboot, there was a protest on Twitter against the new movie for ruling out Feig's addition to the franchise, directed by Leslie Jones, who was part of the reboot.

The truth is that the canon is of little importance in a series that was always fun and not realistic or serious. The original Ghostbusters it's still available for fans to enjoy, and the reboot is part of film history, too. At some point, the two can meet for a crossing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj0EZljqIk8 [/ embed]

Topics: Ghostbusters 2016, Ghostbusters