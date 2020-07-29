On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced a dizzying series of scheduling changes stemming from the coronavirus outbreak that hit the Marlins in recent days. Do you have questions about the consequences? In a rare and positive development of 2020, we have answers.

Q: OK, so MLB closed the Marlins until Sunday. Is there anything that would delay your return beyond next Monday, August 3?

A: Sure, more positive tests. But it would probably have to be much more, like doubling the current count of 15 players. MLB has made it clear that it regards the Marlins as a scoundrel rather than an honorable casualty in the battle against COVID-19 and will not be knocked down by Fredo Corleone of this league. At least, this break gives the Marlins time to sign on to scrap heap reinforcements. Two simple words to restore peace: Bartolo Colón.

Q: Will the Marlins try to make up all their lost games (seven total)?

So. They will try to find mutual days off, play doubleheads, and anything else feasible.

Q: That seems daunting given that the original schedule required 60 games in 66 days. What if the 60s don't play? Although the Marlins won't be on the hunt for the playoffs, some of their opponents this week, like the Nationals, might be.

A: If not all teams reach 60 games, the postseason slots will be determined by winning percentage. A precedent for this can be found in 1981 and 1972, and both occurred as a result of work stoppages, a trivial matter compared to this pandemic.

Q: You mentioned the Nationals. They voted not to travel to Miami for their series this weekend, a powerful statement that MLB folded smoothly in their Marlins hiatus. What happens if other teams choose not to go to COVID hot spots like Florida or Texas?

A: Technically, clubs cannot unilaterally decide to simply skip a trip. However, they can exert great public pressure on the league with such an announcement, which is why the league and the MLB Players Association would likely exert great private pressure on the teams to not be so bold. Watch those nats. They have been a fighting group, with both management and players honestly sharing their concerns and fears about this extremely risky adventure.

Q: When does a team first travel from New York to Florida?

The Yankees are supposed to play the Rays at Tropicana Field on August 7. When asked Tuesday how he felt about his team going to Florida, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, while acknowledging the state of the Florida horror show, said: "I am not focused on 10 days from now ".

Q: Let's go back to the Phillies for a moment. They have four days off after playing against the Marlins over the weekend. Could your rest be extended if things go wrong?

A: Yes. So far, however, no player has tested positive this week. Don't throw a party yet; sometimes it takes a few days for the coronavirus to incubate.

Q: Would it have been better to play MLB in a bubble like the NBA and NHL?

A: Rob Manfred doesn't think that was feasible, which is very fair. Logistics is drastically different from basketball and hockey.

Q: How many more shoots can baseball withstand before it gives up and cancels the season?

A: The next one would have to be, right? Decision makers can overcome the Marlins' misery by pointing out how well the non-Marlins tests have gone. However, could you ignore a second team being hit that hard? It is hard to imagine.