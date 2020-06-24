Answers to seven urgent questions

On Tuesday night, the return of Major League Baseball was made official. Here I bet you have some questions about the current situation. Here are some answers:

Q. So are we ready to go? Can I get my Aurelio López shirt out of the warehouse and get ready to watch some baseball?

A: You can (RIP Senor Smoke). The MLB Players Association ticked the last two boxes on Tuesday: Notified MLB of their readiness to begin spring training on July 1, with Opening Day set for July 23-24, and signed safety protocols. and health.

Q. When you talk about being able to "report to spring training before July 1," what if a certain player, for example, an international player who returned home during the shutdown, can't get there by then?

A: It is not a big deal. As long as most players are ready for that date. However, please note that no one will go out into the field unless negative for COVID-19.

Q: How will the calendar work in more than 60 games? Will they keep the traditional divisions?

A: Yes, the traditional divisions will be intact. The teams will remain within their regions, which means the Yankees and Mets will compete against clubs only in the two eastern divisions. To reach 60 games, a logical breakdown would be 10 games against each of the four teams in their own division, for a total of 40, and then four games against each of the five teams in the corresponding division of the other league, for a total of 20.

Q. Will there be a business deadline?

So. It will be on August 31.

Q: Will there be typical postseason awards like Most Valuable Player, Cy Young (left), et al.?

A: That is in the hands of the Baseball Writers Association of America. I don't see any reason why we don't grant them while the season really ends.

Q: What are the odds that the season will actually end?

A: We will generously put them at 20 percent.

Q: So, after a month of almost heartbreaking heartbreak in the midst of one of the most challenging moments in our country's history, did either side prevail?

A: Players won with a score of -10,000 to -15,000, which means that while both lost big, at least the players galvanized like we haven't seen in a generation and, anecdotally speaking, garnered much more public support they had in previous disputes. It remains to be seen whether this extremely modest victory can lead to tangible gains for players in the next round of collective bargaining.