Anthony Davis believes the Lakers shot to win a title is now better

LOS ANGELES – The sudden suspension of the NBA season was a double disappointment for Anthony Davis.

"It happened on my birthday, which is kind of annoying because I couldn't do anything," said the great seven-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star with a smile.

Davis turned 27 on March 11 when the NBA closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. After spending a few months at home greatly improving his video game skills, Davis returns to work when the Lakers try to reach their interrupted goals.

Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers are reunited for individual practice this week in preparation for their trip to Orlando, where they are among the favorites to win it all in this extraordinary NBA season. The Lakers (49-14) led the Western Conference and prepared for their first playoff run when it all stopped.

Davis still loves the Lakers' chances of competing for the 17th franchise championship.

"Actually, I think our chances are higher, just because we all rest and are ready to go," Davis said Thursday in his first lengthy public comment since March. "In any case, our chances increased, and it will be about who wants it the most."

Free time was a particular benefit to Davis, who played mostly his usual variety of lingering injuries during his first season after designing a New Orleans trade for the Lakers so he could improve his chances of winning a ring. Davis had elbow, coccyx and shoulder problems at various times this season, but now they are all memories.

"It has been good for me to let go of some of the lingering injuries that I had the moment the NBA stopped recovering and healing," Davis said. “(I can) go back to the best version of myself. I feel 100% healthy. Well, I don't "feel", I am (100% healthy). I feel like I'm ready to go. "

Davis has played splendidly when he was healthy for the Lakers, averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists with 27 double doubles in 55 games. He also averaged 2.4 blocks while playing stellar defense for one of the NBA's best defensive teams.

"Hopefully the best is yet to come," said Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who praised Davis' ability to play through injury. “Every time Anthony Davis speaks, you have an opportunity to see something special. He continues to improve and works extremely hard. "

While Davis respects Lakers starting guard Avery Bradley's decision to skip the NBA restart, Davis says he never considered that option with so much to gain from the comeback.

"We are in a position to win a championship, but (also), I think we are stronger together," Davis said. "Everyone in Orlando, obviously we are going to be talking about everything that is happening from the point of view of social injustice. And … the NBA, I think at that time we will be the only ones on television. So I think we can have more people in the room from other teams, and get other ideas and discover how we can change the world. "

The Lakers don't know yet whether Dwight Howard will join them in Orlando, but Vogel believes Davis is unlikely to have to play much in the middle, even if Howard doesn't play. That's certainly good news for Davis, who prefers playing forward with power.

Davis said he spent his free time with his family. He has been eating well and recording many hours with a controller in his hands.

"I've gotten really cool in Call of Duty," he said. "I've gotten really cool in (NBA) 2K."