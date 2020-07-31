Anthony Fauci House's testimonial: & # 39; optimistic & # 39; about the coronavirus vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that health experts are "cautiously optimistic" about a coronavirus vaccine that has just begun the final stage of clinical trials.

Fauci was on Capitol Hill to testify before the Coronavirus Crisis House Subcommittee on the country's plan to combat COVID-19.

"We hope that by the time we arrive in late fall, early winter, we have a vaccine that we can say is safe and effective," said Fauci, wearing a red, white and blue mask from the 2019 National Series Champions of the Nationals. from Washington.

"We are cautiously optimistic that this will succeed."

The testimony of Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for Health and Human Services, are also awaited.

"It is clear that the administration's approach to deferring to states, misleading experts and rushing to reopen it has prolonged this virus and caused thousands of preventable deaths, "said Rep. James Clyburn, chair of the subcommittee, in his opening remarks." In fact, the US response stands out among the worst in any country in the world.

"My question is, where should we go from here?"

The United States leads the world with COVID-19 cases, with more than 4.4 million confirmed cases and 152,075 deaths as of Friday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday alone, more than 67,600 new cases were reported.