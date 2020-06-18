Anthony Fauci warns that the & # 39; anti-science bias & # 39; it is a problem in the USA. USA

But the country's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been warning Americans of the risk of further spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined the podcast of the US Department of Health and Human Services "Learning Curve" and gave his experience on the pandemic and the vaccine development process.

He also defended orders to stay home for saving "millions of lives," and drew attention to the prejudice against science and the disproportionate impact the virus is having on the black community.

Fauci said that the "anti-scientific bias" in the country can be problematic.

"One of the problems that we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-scientific bias that people are, for reasons that are sometimes, you know, inconceivable and not understandable, they just don't believe in science and they don't believe in authority, "said Fauci.

"So when you see someone in the White House, who has an air of authority, who is talking about science, there are some people who just don't believe that, and that's unfortunate because, you know, science is true," he said. Fauci.

"Sometimes the denial that exists is surprising. It is the same thing that makes people who are anti-vaxxers, who do not want people to be vaccinated, even though the data clearly indicates the safety of vaccines," added Fauci. . "That is really a problem."

Trump has frequently ignored expert advice, and often the guidance of his own administration, during the pandemic. It has long touted the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 despite a lack of medical evidence, and the Food and Drug Administration revoked its authorization for emergency use of the drug earlier this week. His suggestion that ingesting disinfectant in April was a potential treatment, then he said he was joking, was quickly denounced by medical experts. And he has refused to wear face masks in public despite the widespread belief that doing so slows down the spread of the virus.

About the vaccination process

According to Fauci, the process of bringing a candidate for the United States coronavirus vaccine into a Phase 1 trial occurred at record speed.

Fauci credited the Chinese for posting the sequence to the open database on January 10, and the next day, the United States said, "We have to jump on this." On January 15, the United States began development of a candidate vaccine, Fauci said.

"Sixty-two days later, we had a product that we put into a clinical trial, in a Phase I test to see if it is safe and if it induces an immune response. That is overwhelmingly the fastest that has been done," Fauci said.

Fauci said there are several steps to developing a vaccine, but the reason they were able to do it so quickly is "we proceeded to what is called 'at risk'." for finance.

"What happens is that, in the standard way of developing a vaccine, you don't jump into investing in the next step until you're pretty sure the step you're working on is working," Fauci said. "Given the fact that we needed to do this as quickly as possible without sacrificing security or scientific integrity, the federal government partnered with several of these companies and said," Guess what, we're going to move fast and let's assume that we are going to be successful. And if we are, we have saved several months. And if we are not, the only thing we have lost is money. But it is better to lose money than to lose lives by delaying the vaccine. Right now, the initial study data showed that. It makes me cautiously optimistic that we can induce a response that is protective. "

At Covid-19 disproportionately impacting black Americans

Social inequalities are among the factors that explain why the black community in the United States has "suffered disproportionately" from Covid-19, Fauci said.

"African Americans have disproportionately suffered from coronavirus disease. They have suffered because their infection rate is higher due to the nature of the economic state in which many of them are in the place where they are working, without being able to physically separate." he said.

"And then when they become infected, given the social determinants of health that do it for them, they have a higher incidence of diseases like hypertension, obesity, diabetes," Fauci said. "They are at a much higher risk of suffering the harmful consequences, including death."

The social determinants of health include the conditions in which people are born and live in them, which can affect their health and the complex social structures and economic systems that shape these conditions, including discrimination in access and quality of health. medical attention, among other factors.

On the US closure measures USA

Fauci defended closure policies in the United States and around the world during the pandemic for saving "millions of lives."

"When you give advice on what you should be doing, should you be out there, should you close sooner or later? I mean, people get confused. And they say, 'Wow, you know, we closed and it caused a huge disruption in society. We cause great economic pain, job loss & # 39; "said Fauci.

"But if you look at the data, now that the documents have been released literally two days ago, the fact that we closed when we did and the rest of the world did, has saved hundreds of millions of infections and millions of lives." Fauci said. "And yet there are those who say, 'You closed, you did destructive things by disrupting the economy'. And others say, 'Well, if you saved so many infections by closing, why didn't you close two weeks earlier?' You could have saved many more lives. "

A study, published last week in the journal Nature, found that if large-scale closure policies, such as ordering people to stay home and closing schools, were not implemented after the coronavirus pandemic reached the States Together, there would be approximately 60 million more coronavirus infections across the country.