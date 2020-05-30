2020 has been a year of nonstop bad news, and continues today as veteran actor Anthony James passed away. Particularly known for playing evil roles in westerns like Without forgiveness and many other types of movies and television shows, James died of cancer two months before his 78th birthday, and died at the age of 77. Some have begun planting trees in memory of James with those close to the actor who now mourn his loss.

James was born as James Anthony on July 22, 1942 in Myrtle Beach, Carolina. The only child of Greek immigrants, Anthony had changed his name professionally when he began his acting career, to avoid confusion with actor of similar name Jimmy Anthony. Marika Palla, James' mother, was said to be his hero, and after his death in 2008, the actor wrote the memoirs. Acting my face to honor his memory. In the book, James reveals that he was only eight years old when his father died, leaving Marika to raise him alone. When James reached adulthood, Marika encouraged him to pursue his dreams and the two headed to Los Angeles so that James could start an acting career.

James immediately found some success with his life in Hollywood. His first role in the film was as Ralph in the 1967 film. In the heat of the night, a movie that won the Oscar for Best Picture and instantly caught James' attention for the rest of Hollywood. From then on, dozens of movie and television roles would start falling into James' lap, and finding a job wasn't difficult for James. On the small screen, it would shine in roles on shows like Gun smoke, Hawaii Five-O, Team A, Simon and Simonand Star Trek: the next generation. Hes also appeared in movies like Burnt offerings and Blue Thunder, also memorably mocking the villain types he typically portrayed in the 1991 comedy The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear.

In 1992, James retired from acting after his performance as Skinny Dubois in the hit Western Unforgiven, starring opposite Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, and Morgan Freeman. Like the first James movie, Without forgiveness He also managed to capture the Oscar for Best Picture. This gives James the distinction of perfectly supporting his career with performances by two Best Picture winners, something most aspiring actors can only dream of. After his acting career, James would move to the Boston area to spend the rest of his days as an artist, painting abstract works of art and writing poetry.

Never married and childless, James is survived by the many, many friends he has met throughout his life, and strangers in his community especially miss him. By all reports, James appears to have been the complete opposite of the antagonists he has played on screen. May he rest in peace. Those looking to make charitable donations in their memory can donate to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.

