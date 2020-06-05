Anthony Scaramucci: Fed policy created Donald Trump. And it's happening again

"There is so much racial tension and anxiety. Those who have have a lot. Those who do not have no. And they are angry," former White House communications director for President Donald Trump told CNN Business.

"The Fed is pumping so much money into this that it would be impossible not to be optimistic," said Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of investment firm SkyBridge Capital.

Protests and riots have gripped the United States in the past week. More than 100,000 Americans have been killed by the coronavirus pandemic. AND almost 43 million workers have applied for unemployment benefits.

"He has married a pandemic and 43 million people unemployed by systemic institutionalized racism in the country," said Scaramucci, who has become a sharp critic of Trump since he was fired from the White House after just six days in the job. "Those two things are panned on top of each other. You're going to have riots and looting."

The top 1% controls $ 37 billion

The Fed's policy was critical to saving the American economy from the Great Recession. The emergency actions at the time thawed the financial markets and prevented the collapse of the system.

However, monetary policy is a powerful tool. It is great for raising asset prices and repairing broken markets, but not for ensuring that all Americans can participate in economic recoveries. And rising asset prices disproportionately benefit the wealthy, therefore exacerbating wealth inequality.

During the Great Recession, Congress and the White House did not accept the kind of bold fiscal stimulus that economists said was necessary to pull the United States out of recession.

"In the last crisis, those who have won and those who did not have stagnated," Scaramucci said.

The bottom 50% of families had just $ 1.66 trillion, according to the Fed. And their wealth has grown by only 21% since late 2006.

While tens of millions of Americans benefit from a rising stock market through mutual funds and 401 (k) plans, the wealthy own the vast majority of the shares. 10% of households owned 84% of all shares in 2016, according to NYU professor Edward Wolff.

"The only thing the Federal Reserve can do is create money, lower interest rates and increase the price of assets," said Scaramucci.

The uneven recovery from the last crisis probably increased the attractiveness of political candidates who want to topple the system.

"Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen created Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders," said Scaramucci. "They did not do it on purpose. It is because they did not have the help of Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell," a reference to the inability of congressional leaders to agree on the fiscal stimulus.

Powell: the Fed is saving jobs

In this crisis, Congress has responded more forcefully, enacting a record-breaking stimulus to keep businesses and households afloat during the pandemic. Stimulus checks were sent to millions of Americans. Forgivable loans were made to small businesses. And ransoms were issued to the airlines.

However, economists say much remains to be done. And they worry that Fed policy will exacerbate the already wide divide between rich and poor that is helping to fuel the unrest.

Of course, the Fed's emergency actions have helped real Americans by keeping the companies they work for alive.

"They have been able to avoid major layoffs. That is the point of all this," Fed chief Jerome Powell said during an online discussion last month, according to Bloomberg news . "Everything we do is focused on creating an environment where those people have the best opportunity to keep their job or perhaps get a new job."

When asked if the Fed's policies will lead to greater inequality, Powell emphatically said "absolutely not."

Is Wall Street concerned about a President Biden?

The recent turmoil in the United States has created more uncertainty about the outcome of the November presidential election. From President Donald Trump poll numbers have dropped , even in key battlefield states like Ohio, Arizona, and even Texas.

Trump is now seen as underdog by merchants in the PredictIt prediction platform . Although Trump brought former Vice President Joe Biden from 50% to 46% as recently as May 19, he now exceeds 55% to 45%.

Investors appear unaffected by Biden's growing fortune even though the Democrat has vowed to reinstate financial and environmental regulations that Trump has not followed. Biden is also pushing to raise corporate taxes, a move that would raise billions of dollars in tax revenue, but would eat up corporate profits.

"Wall Street can live with Joe Biden," Scaramucci said, adding that a Biden White House will not alter the Fed's policies that are lifting financial markets.

When asked if he could return to Washington to work in a Biden administration, Scaramucci indicated that he was done with politics. "I'm done working for these people now," he said. "I stick to my daily work."

Having repeatedly collided with Trump since leaving the White House, Scaramucci predicted that the president "will press the expulsion button" and will withdraw from the race if his The approval rating continues to drop.

However, he acknowledges that it is difficult to predict what will happen because "anything can happen in Trump's world" and the elections are still five months away. "That is 500 years in Trump's world," he said.