Anthony Tata: Trump led the controversial Pentagon election in a new role with similar duties after the nomination failed

Brig retired from the army. General Anthony Tata has formally withdrawn his nomination to be the Defense Department's undersecretary of defense for politics and has been appointed "the official who performs the duties of the deputy undersecretary of defense for politics who reports to the acting undersecretary of defense for politics Dr. James Anderson, "a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement.

When the nomination hearing for Tata was canceled Thursday, President Donald Trump told attendees that the plan was to put him in a position he could have without a confirmation hearing, according to a source familiar with the discussions. The role you will be in now is essentially the deputy for the role you were nominated for.

It was previously reported that Trump had a call with Senate Armed Services President Jim Inhofe the night before and that the Oklahoma Republican bluntly told the President that his candidate was in trouble.

Tata was expected to face a tough nomination hearing before the committee on Thursday after CNN's KFile reported that it made numerous Islamophobic and offensive comments and promoted conspiracy theories.

"There are a lot of Democrats and Republicans who didn't know enough about Anthony Tata to consider him for a very important position right now," Inhofe said last week.

A Republican aide to a lawmaker who previously expressed concern over Tata's nomination told CNN that the administration's decision regarding Tata "was a matter of when, not if."

Withdrawing his nomination was legally necessary in order to be placed on paper to perform the tasks.

Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law, said in a tweet Sunday that the administration's move is "a rollback," the federal provision that prevents Tata be appointed to the same position. He was nominated, unless he has spent 90 days as first assistant to the position.

"That watch is now working," said Vladeck.

Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, denounced Tata's placement as "an offensive and destabilizing move."

"General Tata should not be named to a Senate-confirmed position," the Rhode Island Democrat said in a statement. "This method of appointment is an insult to our troops, Pentagon professionals, the Senate, and the American people."

House of Representatives Armed Services Speaker Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington, also He expressed opposition to the measure in a statement Sunday.

"Our system of checks and balances exists for a reason, and the role of the Senate in the process of confirming administration appointments ensures that people at the highest levels of government are highly qualified," said Smith.

"If a designated person cannot obtain the support of the Senate, as is clearly the case with Tata, then the President should not put that person in an identical temporary role. This evasion of scrutiny makes our government less accountable and prioritizes loyalty over competition. "

Vladek echoed Smith's concern.

"What is especially ridiculous about Tata is that they * nominated * him for the position, and he retires * only * because it wasn't going to be confirmed," he continued.

"It's a pretty messy system when the guy the Senate was about to reject can effectively end the same job anyway."

Tata has worked at the Pentagon since April as "senior adviser" to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, although the Pentagon has declined to say what he has been advising. He is one of eight Defense Department staff members who serve as "top advisers," but he is the only one who directly supports Esper.

In several tweets from 2018, Tata said that Islam was the "most oppressive violent religion I know of" and claimed that former President Barack Obama was a "terrorist leader" who did the most harm to the United States "and helped Islamic countries than any other president in history. " Following the release of the KFile story, Tata removed several of her tweets, the screenshots of which were captured by KFile.

Tata, in a radio appearance, speculated that the Iran deal was born out of Obama's "Islamic roots" in an attempt to "help the Iranians and the great Islamic state to crush Israel."

He also lashed out at leading Democratic politicians and the media on Twitter, such as California representatives Maxine Waters and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, whom she said "have always been the same violent extremists." In another tweet, Tata called Waters a "vicious race that harasses the racist." He used a hashtag in a different tweet that hinted that CNN presenter Don Lemon was on "the liberal plantation."

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the day Tata was due to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee.