Anti-Batman & Anti-Superman Are The Villains Everybody Forgets

Superman and Batman have battled many forgettable villains, but Anti-Superman and Anti-Batman have to be the most baffling. When the The best of the world Upon discovering the identities of their opposite numbers, the two DC Comics heroes are shocked.

Anti-Superman and Anti-Batman made their debut in The World's Best Comics # 159, in a story titled "The Cape and Cowl Crooks!" written by pioneering science fiction writer Edmond Hamilton in what would be his final story for DC Comics. The story follows Perry White's journalistic investigation into the careers of Superman and Batman, with the help of Commissioner Gordon. White and Gordon enter the weapon room at Fortress of Solitude and accidentally overturn a bottle of colored gas that makes them evil. They end up entangling themselves with Supes and Bats, but only after using a secret serum that wears them down and grants Perry superpowers through a special machine.

Alliteration abounds when the cover proclaims that these "cloak and hood robbers" are "more powerful than the Man of Steel and more than a rival to the Masked Hunter." The devilish duo makes their debut outside the prison cells containing Joker, Penguin, Toyman and Prankster, doing a "bat mail delivery". Meanwhile, at Fortress of Solitude, Superman informs Perry that he and Batman must head to the bottle city of Kandor, giving them the run for their secret Arctic retreat. Afterward, Batman does the same to the policeman and journalist blindfolded before taking them to the bat cave.

Back in Metropolis, the mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent gets the scoop on two rioters in disguise. The Man of Steel searches with his telescopic vision, only to see Anti-Superman lifting a shiny Batmobile, also known as Anti-Mobile, in the air with one hand. The fighters immediately participate in the battle, with Anti-Superman ripping off the dome of a museum and throwing it at Superman like a frisbee. At the same time, Batman and Robin chase Anti-Batman, as he navigates the twists and turns of the private highway leading to his top-secret lair. After receiving an emergency call on the Bat-Phone, the Dynamic Duo manages to team up with the last son of Krypton and subdue the pair of tricksters.

If the time period wasn't set just by plot and characterization, a big clue had to be the appearance of a Captain O & # 39; Hara, the flat foot with the 1966 Irish cadence bat Man T.V. series. Editors advise readers to put on their thinking caps to discover the origins of these "Cape and Cowl Crooks". Despite its predictable campiness, this installment of The best of the world It is loaded with charm.

