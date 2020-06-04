Anti-Drew Brees singing breaks out briefly among New Orleans protesters

Drew BreesThe stance against kneeling during the national anthem reverberated in sports and moved to protests in New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Protesters in New Orleans marching in memory of George Floyd – The Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes at a time captured by the camera, and briefly chanted against police brutality against the Saints quarterback according Lawyer.

Protesters chanted briefly: "F-k Drew Brees."

Brees's observations a Yahoo Finance and ESPN about kneeling down during the national anthem triggered a firestorm across the world of sports.

He told Yahoo Finance that he would never agree to the kneeling gesture during the national anthem.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States, "the 41-year-old quarterback said to the media.

Brees likened the position of the national anthem to saluting the military.

“I imagine my two grandparents, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and the other in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and trying to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think, "he said.

“And in many cases, that makes me cry, think about everything that has been sacrificed. Not only those in the military, but also those in the civil rights movements of the 1960s, and everything that has endured so many people so far. And is everything alright with our country right now? No, it's not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart is that it shows unity. This shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution. ”

Brees later reiterated his position to ESPN saying that he also respects his teammates and their fight for "racial equality and justice."

"I think we should all uphold the national anthem and respect our country and everyone who sacrificed so much for our freedoms," Brees told ESPN by text message. "That includes all those who marched for women's suffrage in the 1920s and all those who marched in the civil rights movements and continue to march for racial equality. All of us … ALL … represent that flag. I respect all the citizens of our country in the same way … no matter their race, color, religion.

"And I would ask anyone who has a problem with what I said to look at the way I live my life," Brees added. "Do I find myself as someone who is not doing my best to make this world a better place, to provide justice and equality to others, and hope and opportunity for those who do not have it? That is what I meant by actions stronger than words … My ACTIONS speak for themselves. "

Brees did not say what form of protest he considered appropriate.