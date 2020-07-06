Anti-police protests may have sparked new coronavirus cases, some cities now recognize

Several mayors and senior officials in big cities are acknowledging that weeks of protests and riots against the police may have contributed to the increase in coronavirus rates, weeks after Democrats and even some epidemiologists openly encouraged Black Lives Matter allies. to demonstrate on the streets.

In public statements and interviews with Fox News this weekend, officials in Los Angeles, Seattle and Miami-Dade County, Florida, have indicated that at least some link between the protests and the new cases is possible. Still, many officials declined to comment when Fox News contacted them this weekend, and others, including the office of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, disputed that the protests had caused a problem.

"Based on our health indicators, which measure hospital admissions, the number of people in the ICU, and the percentage of New Yorkers who test positive, we have seen no indication of an increase in cases," Avery Cohen, deputy secretary of de Blasio press.

However, WNBC reported on July 4 that "over the course of a week, New York's number of daily deaths has remained constant, but its rate of positive coronavirus cases increased four days in a row."

In response to that report, Cohen stated that the number of New Yorkers who tested positive "remains at a constant 2 percent, well below the national average," and that "at this time, we do not believe there has been a resurgence in the cases related to the protests, which reached their peak more than a month ago. "

Cohen's public feed on Twitter explicitly praised the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraged mass protests. A June 28 post retweeted by Cohen read: "Are you ready to flood the streets to fight for black lives and against police brutality and reclaim our roots of pride? Join us today at 1 PM in FOLEY SQUARE "

New York officials were previously less tolerant of mass gatherings, at least for certain religious groups. In April, de Blasio told the Jewish community that "the time for warnings has passed" after he said a funeral meeting had violated social distancing guidelines.

New York's current position differs markedly from assessments by officials in Los Angeles and elsewhere. Last Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti acknowledged that public protests were likely causing a coronavirus spike, just two days after claiming that there was "no conclusive evidence" showing a connection between the two. De Blasio, like Garcetti, has defended the protesters, saying they were participating in a "historic moment."

"I spoke to Dr. Ferrer about it again this morning," Garcetti said, referring to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County. "She believes that part of the spread came from our protests," he added. "It is not the act of protesting, it is a great and American thing to do regardless of your opinion … but protesting without maintaining physical distance, without wearing your mask, without having disinfectant, we just have to be smart. or at home, whether at your workplace or if you're shopping, these rules don't change. "

Cohen replied, "Los Angeles is facing a resurgence; we have not seen such an equivalent in New York City."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed concern in June about the confluence of the protests and the virus. "If you were at a protest, go test yourself, please."

But last month, after New York City hired 1,000 workers to track contacts to control the spread of the coronavirus, de Blasio's office said they would not explicitly ask people if they participated in Black's protests. Lives Matter. De Blasio's spokeswoman, at the time, said "No one will be proactively asked if they attended a protest."

Still, Cohen said this weekend that "contact trackers" were not prohibited from asking positive cases about attending protests "and that" by identifying their close contacts, patients are asked if they attended meetings or events important. "

"We remain cautious," said Cohen. "As we continue to reopen our phases, we will continue to closely monitor our indicators for any possible resurgence."

Conversely, a spokesman for Carlos A. Giménez, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, told Fox News on Sunday that the protests were a "contributing factor" to the local increase in the coronavirus.

Giménez "meets several times a week with her team of medical experts," spokeswoman Patty Abril responded in an email. "Those experts have told him that, according to information in our local emergency rooms, the protests were a contributing factor, along with our community that let its guard down and not social distancing or the use of masks, as ordered. graduation, house parties and restaurants illegally becoming clubs after midnight all contributed to the increase. "

The mayor had announced a curfew last week after it was determined that approximately 2,300 of Florida's 10,109 new coronavirus infections originated in Miami-Dade.

"This curfew is meant to prevent people from venturing out and hanging out with friends in groups, which has shown that it is spreading the virus rapidly," Giménez said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan's office directed Fox News to city health official James Apa, who played down the role of the protests while acknowledging that they may have played a role in some new cases. .

"No single exposure site has been the main driver of our increase in cases," Apa said. "The top contributors include infections from others in the home, essential workers exposed at work, and infections in long-term care facilities. As far as we can tell, the protests were not a major factor."

Pressed on whether the protests could have contributed to the coronavirus boom, Apa said any impact was likely marginal.

"A small percentage of the total number of reported cases went to a protest, which may or may not mean they got it there," he said. "The protests are not driving our increase in cases."

Mayors in Atlanta, Minneapolis, San Diego, Washington, DC, Oakland, San Francisco, Houston, and New Orleans did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment about the potential that the protests may have led to an increase in coronavirus cases. .

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who did not respond to Fox News' request for comment on whether he sees a connection between the protests and the coronavirus, had previously warned that in-person worship services would be a "public health disaster," without take constituents into account. You are concerned that you have violated your First Amendment rights. In May, his administration began distributing masks to protesters, even though public gatherings of 10 or more were still apparently banned. Frey also allowed a police station to burn, saying that police and protesters needed to be protected.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who also did not respond to Fox News inquiries on Sunday, promised fines of $ 5,000 or 90 days in prison for anyone who violates orders to stay home. However, weeks later, Bowser defended the protests: "We are suffering hundreds of years of institutional racism … People are tired, sad, angry and desperate for change."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been one of the few policies to try to uphold her warnings about the coronavirus. "If you were protesting last night, you should probably get a COVID test this week," he told CNN at the height of the protests. "There is still a pandemic in the United States that is killing black and brown people in greater numbers."

The mayor did not respond to Fox News questions about the spread of the coronavirus, but did make emotional comments Sunday after an 8-year-old girl was shot to death on July 4 near a Wendy's who became a high point of recent protests against the police in the city.

"Enough is enough," Bottoms said. "Enough is enough. We have talked about this movement that is taking place across the United States and right now where we have the ears and interests of people across the country and around the world who say they want to see change. But the difference at the moment with the civil rights movement: the civil rights movement, there was a common enemy defined. We are fighting against the internal enemy when we are shooting ourselves in our streets. "

She continued, "You shot and killed a baby. And there was not just one shooter; there were at least two shooters. An eight-year-old baby. If you want people to take us seriously, and you don't want us to lose this movement, then don't we can lose each other. "

"It has to stop," Bottoms added, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. "You can't blame this on the police officers. These are people who shot a baby in a car. We are doing ourselves more harm than any other officer in this force."

An Atlanta police officer is currently facing a possible death penalty for killing a black man who attempted to shoot him with his own Taser pistol during a DUI stop; That officer's stepmother then spoke to Fox News about why she was also fired from her job.

Fox News' Nick Givas contributed to this report.