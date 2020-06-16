Anti-police sentiment could fuel suicide epidemic, defend fear

Police advocates fear that increased hostility to law enforcement could create an increase in officers' suicides, a trend that was already underway before George Floyd's death sparked protests across the country against police.

More than 200 current or former police officers committed suicide last year, according to the non-profit group Blue H.E.L.P. The first half of 2020 has seen fewer police suicides than in the same period in 2019, but mental health experts don't expect that trend to continue.

"I hope I'm wrong, but I think the number of police suicides will start to increase," Sherri Martin, a former police officer and national director of the National Officer Welfare Committee of the Fraternal Order of Police, told the Washington Times. "In the long run, the amount of anti-police sentiment could claim more victims than a single incident that can compartmentalize."

The police departments of the EE. USA They have come under fire, and, in many cases, been subjected to violent acts, after Floyd, a black man, died in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25. Subsequent protests have ignited a debate over whether Floyd's death was an exceptional circumstance or part of a broader pattern of police brutality against the black community.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order that he said would encourage better police practices, but did not mention racism.

Trump met privately with the families of several black Americans killed in interactions with police before his Rose Garden signing ceremony, and said he regretted the lost lives and devastated families. But then he quickly changed his tone and devoted most of his public comments to the need to respect and support "the brave men and women in blue who watch our streets and keep us safe."

He characterized officers who have used excessive force as a "small" number of outliers among the "trusted" police ranks.

Associated Press contributed to this report..