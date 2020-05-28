Antibody tests for COVID-19 may not always give correct results.





Antibody tests do not always accurately identify a previous coronavirus infection. That is in accordance with a new guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that says government officials should not rely on such evidence to guide policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Antibody tests, also known as serological tests, primarily help search for remnants of an immune response to an infection. But the CDC said the approach is wrong up to half the time. The agency released the new guide amid growing demand for mass testing for the coronavirus in the US. USA And other countries. Authorities hope that finding those who had or are still infected with COVID-19 could help reopen the plans, as they could determine communities at risk. "The results of the serological tests should not be used to make decisions about the grouping of people who reside or are admitted in congregational settings, such as schools, dormitories or correctional facilities," the agency stated on its website. "The results of the serological tests should not be used to make decisions about the return of people to the workplace." Health authorities or healthcare workers who have been using antibody tests may need to find another test tool or evaluate people twice for best results, the CDC said. The agency estimates that the current prevalence of antibodies to the coronavirus is low, at only 5 to 25 percent, even in heavily affected countries. Antibody tests Errors and confidence

Given the possibility that antibody tests may show that a person had COVID-19 despite not having it, health experts fear that the error could contribute to the spread of the virus. That's because it would make people believe they are already immune to the disease, leading to changes in their behavior in public.

"People with truly positive antibody test results cannot be assumed to be protected from future infections," the CDC said. "Serological tests should not be used to determine immune status in individuals until the presence, durability, and duration of immunity are established." CDC isn't the first to warn health authorities and experts about the accuracy of antibody tests. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and researchers from the University of Minnesota previously warned about using the tool to manage COVID-19 cases and make policy decisions, according to CNN. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a guideline that says antibody tests don't always provide accurate results to identify COVID-19 infections. Pixabay.




